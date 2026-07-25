Croton police report coyote attack on cat.
A media report adds that the coyote took the cat into the woods and has not been found.
This incident on O’Riley Court, where a coyote reportedly captured a cat from a yard, has been reported on the village Facebook page and by News 12 Westchester. The incident occurred this morning, Saturday, about 9 am.
The village urged residents to be “coyote conscious” and to consult the Department of Environmental Conservation Website for more information.
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We've been hearing about coyotes, even in Manhattan several years ago. Here in the Finger Lakes coyotes killed enough sheep on friends' small farm. He lost his source of fertilizer for his organic vegetable farm. Many thought that they would control deer, but it turned out that hasn''t been proven true. When cats are let to roam, they may become prey for anything big enough to eat it. About 6 years ago, one eveneing the neighbors cat fought a fox and the fox ran away. The cat was tough. Our cats were outdoor cats until they got too old and frail. They passed in 1995, we decided that we didn't want the veterinarian bills anymore, so we don't have pets. I love dogs and cats, but I realize that they are not wild animals. I had a Manx cat that caught and brought home two mice a day for 13 years. Our other cat went after birds, wood rats and chipmunks. We knew the risks of country living. We tried to discourage bird predation, but having a converstaion with that cat proved not to change his behavior.
Feral and Domestic cats well-known predators of our native song birds, killing billions of birds every year. A quick AI search revealed that feral cats kill about 70% of songbirds, while domestic cats kill 30%.
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/news/faq-outdoor-cats-and-their-effects-on-birds/