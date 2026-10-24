Rare photograph of Money Island, which once existed in the marsh on Croton Point. The island was said to be one of the places the notorious pirate Capt. Kidd buried his treasure.

Village of Croton Historian Marc Cheshire and Jean Klurfeld, Assistant Curator of the Croton Point Nature Center, will lead a special “ghosts & pirates” hike on Saturday, October 31, at 9 a.m. to explore Croton Point’s fascinating history—particularly the legends about Money Island, the place where Captain Kidd was said to have buried treasure. The hike will last roughly 1.5 to 2 hours. This event is free. Meet at the gate to the RV park, where parking is available. Ages 6 and up; wear sturdy shoes.

Department of Correction: In today’s edition of “Croton Week in Review” we stated erroneously that Jessica Dieckman had been a member of the previous iteration of the IDEA Advisory Committee. Dieckman was actually appointed as a member of a special committee set up by the Croton-Harmon school district to advise on DEI policies. Her presence there did create discomfort among some of its members, as we indicated. We regret the error.

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