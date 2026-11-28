Photos by Michael Balter

When it comes to celebrating our village’s illustrious history, the people of Croton are no dummies. That tradition continued today, Saturday November 28, as dozens of villagers turned up for the 100th anniversary of our iconic Dummy Light.

Dummy Lights are pretty rare these days, but you can read all about their history—including our own—in this lushly illustrated article on the Croton Friends of History Website. There are various theories as to why they are called “Dummy” lights, but the name may date from the time that traffic officers used to stand in the middle of intersections and then no longer had to (it’s not clear from that explanation whether the officer, or the silent light that could not jump out of the way of traffic, was the real dummy.)

The celebration today was festive and carried out in good spirits and good humor. Our local media were there to report on the event (the Chronicle and The Gazette), the mayor made a (short) speech, State Assembly Member Dana Levenberg presented a Proclamation on behalf of herself and State Senator Pete Harckham, and there was a Dummy Light cake that was Baked by Susan.

No one said anything about this delicate subject, but undoubtedly many were secretly glad to see the Dummy Light still intact after all these years. It has occasionally been hit by careless or confused drivers, although the last reported incident was almost three years ago.

So one might say that today’s event was not only a celebration of the Dummy Light’s longevity, but also a reminder to everyone to be extra careful when driving around it. We want our kids to be able to celebrate the 150th anniversary, and beyond.

Left: Village Director of Operations Nora Nicholson was appropriately in charge of today’s event. Mayor Brian Pugh welcomes the crowd and gives a short speech.

State Assembly Member Dana Levenberg reads a Proclamation by herself and Senator Pete Harckham.

The Dummy Light cake was Baked by Susan (O’Keefe, on the right.)

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