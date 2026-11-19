All images courtesy of the Croton Historical Society.

At any given moment, Croton Village Historian Marc Cheshire is working on one or more local research projects, and it can take some time before the results are unveiled to village residents. A week ago, on November 12, Cheshire felt ready to present a talk he had been preparing for a long time: The history of Hessian Hills School, which welcomed children into programs of what is sometimes called “progressive education” between 1925 and 1952.

Cheshire gave the talk at the Croton Free Library and, as with nearly all of his presentations on Croton history, it was very well attended.

Hessian Hills School is an example of Croton’s living history, and the physical evidence of the school still stands strong. Today the building is home to Temple Israel of Northern Westchester, which bought it after Hessian Hills School closed in somewhat anticlimactic fashion due to declining enrollment and funds.

Cheshire credited much of his historical materials to one primary source, a 1984 PhD thesis undertaken by Katherine Moos Campbell, a family member of the school’s co-founder, Elizabeth Hoyte Moos. But as he told the story, Cheshire made it his own, providing rich details and asides that made the talk—according to a quick sounding of audience members afterwards—one of his best and most appreciated in recent months.

The school was founded by Moos—a controversial figure who would later get caught up in the repression of the McCarthy era—and Margaret Hatfield. The two met as classmates at Smith College in Massachusetts.

Hatfield was an “iconoclast,” Cheshire related, especially for her time. She was a vegetarian, kept her last name when she married, and was arrested along with the poet Edna St. Vincent Millay and others at a protest (ultimately unsuccessful) against the execution of the Italian-born anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti for their alleged participation in a robbery and murder.

Moos, like Hatfield, came from a wealthy family. She grew up in Chicago, and formed a love for both animals and children from an early age, Cheshire told the audience. She first married a Chicago banker, but then fell in love with the French violinist and educator Robert Imandt. She first tested out her ideas about progressive education at the Walden School in New York City.

Hatfield and Moos got their first big opportunity to put their ideas into practice in 1924, when the famous American anarchist Harry Kelly purchased a plot of land in Croton’s Mt. Airy neighborhood. They opened the school in 1925, and by the following year boarding students began to arrive. At first the school was located in the garage of Moos’ home, and Hatfield ran a nursery school next door. But it quickly outgrew these modest quarters, and moved to a farmhouse located on the land where Temple Israel sits today.

Moos became the director of the school, and its Board of Trustees, elected by a parents cooperative, ran the school together with the staff. But by 1928, Hatfield, due to tensions with Moos (whose strong views often created conflict with others) and not wanting to be a teacher all her life, left Hessian Hills School. Cheshire said that while Hatfield had started out as the dominant authority in the partnership, by the time the school opened Moos was more in command.

The school greatly expanded between 1928 and 1931, with the staff growing from five to 15 and students from 30 to 85 during that short period. Some families actually moved to Croton so that their children could attend Hessian Hills School, and the school become well known among progressive educators across the country.

Then, in January 1931, disaster struck. The old farmhouse burned down, partly due to a lack of water to fight the fire. Everything was lost.

"Our School Burns Down" was an essay written by economist and social theorist Stuart Chase for The Nation.

The local community, along with progressives elsewhere in the country, offered to help save the school from demise. The school rented another farmhouse at Finney Farm and kept going. A Hessian Hills School Building Fund was soon created, with the educational reformer John Dewey as its chair. Cheshire spent a good chunk of time discussing the illustrious sponsors who signed on to the effort, which reads like a Who’s Who of leading intellectuals and artists of the day.

There was the painter George Biddle, journalist Heywood Broun, economist Stuart Chase, novelist and historian Waldo Frank, the writer Hugh Lofting of “Doctor Doolittle” fame, novelist Theodore Dreiser, historian and sociologist Lewis Mumford, photographer Edward Steichen, General Electric president Gerard Swope, among other leading lights.

As we know, the campaign was successful, and a new school was built on the site, designed by architects George Howe and William Lescaze in the International Style. It was completed in 1932, and cost $50,000 for the main building and $12,000 for a new wing. The school flourished throughout the 1930s, Cheshire told the audience, helped by the building of new houses nearby and the generosity of businessman and philanthropist Jacob Kaplan, who funded the school for four years.

Yet Moos, a hard-core leftist (and later Communist Party member), began clashing increasingly often with the other teachers at the school, and started taking on a lesser role, although she continued formally as the director. Things came to a head in September 1941, when all of the staff members who had worked at the school for more than two years asked Moos to resign, and the Board of Trustees joined in on the demand.

After that, the student body began to shrink. By 1943, Cheshire said, the last child from the school’s founding cohort had graduated. Between 1941 and its closing in 1952 the school had seven directors, including, from 1942 to 1944, Frances Horwich (“Miss Frances”), who later became famous as the teacher on the TV program “Ding Dong School.”

Also during this time, the school gradually lost its progressive sheen as conservative parents became more dominant in the parents association—the director from 1945 to 1947 was a Republican—and in August 1952 it was over. The Croton-Harmon Board of Education passed on taking over the building, and it was later purchased by the congregation of Temple Israel.

Cheshire ended his talk with a brief discussion of the famous students who had attended Hessian Hills School, including historian of science Thomas Kuhn (“The Structure of Scientific Revolutions”), textile artist Ethel Stein (who created the famous puppet “Lamb Chop” for Shari Lewis), New York Times science writer Harold Schmeck Jr., and The New Yorker cartoonist James Stevenson, among others.

For those who missed the talk, Cheshire will be giving it again on January 14 at 10 AM at the Municipal Building, and the Chronicle will be sure to post an announcement closer to the time.

Left: The popular workshop at Hessian Hills School. Right: The school often featured designer chairs in its classrooms.

Village Historian Marc Cheshire

Bonus: The filmmaker Lee Dick directed a short documentary about Hessian Hills School during its heyday:

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