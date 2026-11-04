Croton Historical Society

The Hessian Hills School was an influential progressive school in Croton-on-Hudson from 1925 to 1952. It was founded in a garage by a group of parents and soon moved to an old house on Glengary Road. When the school was destroyed by fire in 1931 funds were raised to build a large modern building that today is Temple Israel of Northern Westchester. Hessian Hills called itself an “experimental school” and was associated with six other experimental private schools in and around New York City which pioneered creative techniques of teaching art, music, science and social studies.

The presentation by Village Historian Marc Cheshire is based on a collection of material at the Croton Historical Society and archival research.

Thursday, November 12, 7 p.m. at the Croton Free Library, 171 Cleveland Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY. This event is free.

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