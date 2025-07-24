Correction to today's story on Board of Trustees Work Session.
We made a regrettable error in describing proposed changes to section 230-48 of the Village Code. We want to make an immediate correction.
Update July 24: Mayor Brian Pugh has pointed out a regrettable error in our story above, concerning the proposed changes to section 230-48.
“The complexities of the proposed fund generated some discussion among the trustees. It seemed clear that the board was planning to move slowly on it. Thus Mayor Brian Pugh said that there were no planned public hear…