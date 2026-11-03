The Chronicle is receiving multiple reports that some voters are having trouble finding their polling places, due to multiple factors.

The disastrous failure of the voting machine process today is being exacerbated by incorrect information put out by the village yesterday, which was quickly corrected—except that not everyone saw the correction, we are finding out today.

The correct information about election districts and polling place locations can be found at this link. This announcement from the village includes a link to the Westchester County Polling Place Locator. Voters confused about where they should vote should consult it asap.

Rumors that some polling stations are turning away voters are not true as far as we can confirm. But voters should not assume that they can come back later when the voting machines are working: There is no guarantee right now that they will be before voting today is over.

Voters wanting to report on their experiences should feel free to contact us at:

TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com