Senator Pete Harckham (left) and Ali Jaffery (right)

At the end of a report we published yesterday concluding that the Croton Democrats candidate for Village Justice, Ali Jaffery, had mistakenly suggested that the Croton court had no official letterhead, we noted that Jaffery had apparently been endorsed by our local State Senator Pete Harckham.

We say “apparently” because other than posts on Jaffery’s campaign Facebook (see below) and Instagram pages, we had not seen any other announcement of Harckham’s endorsement, nor could we find one via Website searches. We wondered whether the Senator had done a careful analysis of the relative qualifications of the two contenders for Village Justice—challenger Ali Jaffery and incumbent Justice Sam Watkins—or if this is a pro forma endorsement simply because Jaffery is in turn endorsed by Croton Democrats and the Working Families Party.

Why does it matter? It may be that we have all become jaded and cynical in the political era we are living in, but the choice of a Village Justice—or any judge—is a very weighty issue. Judges have a lot of immediate power over the people who come before them, including the power to put them in jail, grant or deny bail, fine them significant amounts of money, and of course, make Solomonic decisions about who is right or wrong when citizens have disputes.

From Ai Jaffery’s official campaign Facebook page. A very similar post appears on his Instagram page.

To try to find out why Senator Harckham had endorsed Ali Jaffery, we went to three sources: Jaffery himself; Harckham’s Chief of Staff, Brian Pugh; and Harckham’s Communications Director, Tom Staudter.

None of the three men responded to our initial queries yesterday, so we got in touch with them again this morning. Pugh referred us back to Staudter, who said he did not know the answer but would check with Harckham. We made clear to Staudter what our question was: Did Harckham’s endorsement come after a careful analysis of the qualifications of the two candidates, or as a pro forma endorsement of a Democratic Party candidate?

Jaffery did give us a response this morning, but not before he first questioned the Chronicle’s objectivity in the campaign—which he has done on a number of occasions—and asked,

“Why not write an editorial about why Judge Watkins hasn’t been able to obtain any major endorsements? People are talking about it.”

We thought that was an odd comment, because in fact Sam Watkins has been endorsed not only by Croton Trustee Maria Slippen (his supposed running mate on the Dem ticket) but also former Democratic mayors Leo Wiegman and Bob Elliot, and also former Croton Dems trustee Richard Olver.

Perhaps Jaffery was referring to major endorsements outside of Croton, but he did not elaborate when we asked him to clarify what he meant. Jaffery eventually gave us a statement that was relevant to the question we were asking him, as follows:

“I am proud to have earned Senator Harckham’s endorsement, which he provided to me personally. I’m not aware of any written explanations of the reasons for his endorsement.”

As for the Chronicle being biased against Jaffery’s candidacy, it is true that we have reported several stories that have put him in a negative light in the eyes of some voters: His sanction for misconduct by a federal magistrate; findings against him by the Westchester County Fair Campaign Practices Committee; and most recently, his posting of erroneous information about the Village Court’s letterhead.

To put it crudely, if we dig up any dirt about Sam Watkins—or if anyone comes to us with verifiably negative facts about the judge—we will publish them.

No matter how fair journalists try to be, sometimes the facts themselves have a bias, and we think that might be the case here. A number of readers have told us that they want to know whether Jaffery, who has never been a judge before, has the kind of “judicial temperament” that would make him a good choice to replace Sam Watkins after the latter’s 20 years on the bench. Our job is to try to provide the facts and evidence that would help voters decide that question.

We spoke to Harckham’s Communications Director, Tom Staudter, just after 10 am this morning. He told us that “Democrats usually endorse Democrats” and that “a lot of these endorsements are pro forma,” but made clear that he had not spoken to Harckham and did not know if that was the case with the Jaffery endorsement—nor did he know if Harckham had carefully analyzed the relative merits of Jaffery and Watkins, which is the question we put to him.

At 12:30 pm he told us that he was still “working on it,” that is, getting the answer to our question. It is worth pointing out that while our question may be a complicated one politically, factually and journalistically it is pretty simple. Did Harckham do the weighing analysis or not? Or was it indeed a pro forma endorsement?

We also made clear to Staudter that our deadline for this piece was today. Just after 5 PM, which we had made clear was our final deadline, Staudter told us via text that “I am fine with [saying that] we have not responded.” We think it is reasonable to interpret this to also mean that Harckham did not do the analysis we referred to, and that it was, in fact, a pro forma endorsement. But we will leave it to readers to draw their own conclusions.

As we noted above, many citizens have become jaded and cynical in the face of a steady stream of unprincipled behavior by our political leaders. The circumstances under which Jaffery became the judicial nominee are particularly problematic. As we reported earlier, Judge Sam Watkins was initially the unanimous choice of a three person nominating committee specially appointed by officers of the Croton Democratic Committee to evaluate the two men. Jaffery only became the favored candidate after a machination by the Committee’s chair and vice-chair that overturned a narrow vote by district leaders in favor of Watkins.

Over the months since, officers of the Croton Democratic Committee have not denied the basic facts behind our reporting, although they attempted to obfuscate those facts in letters to The River Journal and The Gazette.

It is disheartening to see our local Democratic leaders engaging in political stunts that, if Trump or the Republicans tried to pull them off, the Dems would be screaming bloody murder about. Among Democrats in our state Senate district, Pete Harckham is generally well-liked and considered a straightforward and honest politician, at least relatively speaking. It would be disappointing indeed if he played politics with the important question of who should be the court judge in a village in his district and with which he has close ties.

On the other hand, we think that readers are familiar enough with the network of connections between the (now former) vice-chair of Croton Democrats, her husband the mayor of Croton, and the mayor’s boss, the very same Senator Pete Harckham. So if there are politics to be played, Harckham would be close at hand.

It is also no secret that Sam Watkins, twice now in four years, has led campaigns that put the kibosh on Mayor Pugh’s strong desire to disband the Croton Village Court and move its operations to Cortlandt. While Jaffery later came out publicly against moving the court, during a lively public session of the Board of Trustees last March, he had initially told fellow Democrats privately that he was in favor of moving it, according to several sources. Was that part of his appeal?

Some Democratic Party activists in Croton and Cortlandt are now reportedly telling everyone who will listen that Sam Watkins is “too old” to continue as Village Justice, an assertion that has been a subtext of this year’s election campaign from the very beginning. Perhaps those who consider Watkins’ age to be a major factor should come out and say that openly between now and November 3.

In the meantime, we are left with the same old subterranean gossiping, back biting, and political machinations that have come to characterize so much of Croton politics in recent years. It’s no wonder that many citizens have become cynical and disillusioned.

We don’t think this is acceptable. It is unethical and unprincipled; and when a critically important position such as Village Justice is at stake, it is reprehensible to play politics with peoples’ lives in this way. Those who come before our Village Justice Court have the right to know that the judge they face was honestly chosen.

Our job at the Chronicle is not to endorse candidates—we have not, and do not, endorse either Sam Watkins or Ali Jaffery—but to provide accurate and honest information that voters need to make informed choices.

We will continue to do so.

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