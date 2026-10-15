The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Michelle Celarier's avatar
Michelle Celarier
Oct 15

I'm not surprised Harkham is backing the Democratic Party nominee. I think the fact that two former Democratic mayors of Croton support Sam Watkins is more important.

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Mary Anne Mize's avatar
Mary Anne Mize
Oct 15

I would like information on Jafery’s length of residence here in the village.

About him, it seems to be always prickly, as in, “It’s always something.”

The translation service non-issure presented as a character flaw of Judge Watkins

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