The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Dan Fowler's avatar
Dan Fowler
Oct 30

At its core, this issue reflects a society that has become increasingly comfortable expressing negative opinions about others with little regard for civility or consequence. Social media has played a significant role in fostering this environment. What began roughly twenty years ago as a way for students to connect, socialize, and build communities has gradually transformed into a forum where many of the remaining standards of basic interpersonal decency have disappeared. The emergence of increasingly powerful AI systems is likely to exacerbate this dynamic. Recent developments, including Anthropic's IPO filing, offer a glimpse of what may lie ahead.

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Erica Corwin's avatar
Erica Corwin
Oct 29

I do not believe the IDEA committee meeting recordings will fade away. I believe it has unfortunately become a bigger issue. My understanding is that the mayor has been having private phone calls with residents who expressed concern. I sincerely hope our mayor publicly apologizes for what happened and promises residents that he will remedy this situation.

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