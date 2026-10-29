All of these village officials had something substantial to say about the issues surrounding the IDEA Advisory Committee.

Editor’s Note: Although the controversies around the IDEA Advisory Committee have probably receded in the minds of many in the village, in reality the issues have not gone away. Mayor Brian Pugh will probably very soon name a new chair to replace Faith Rivers, who resigned in the wake of the flap over recordings made public via the New York Freedom of Information Law (FOIL.) Who Pugh ends up picking will be revealing of whether or not the mayor, the Board of Trustees, or the members of the Committee itself have learned anything useful from the episode.

Even though the most controversial of the recordings turned out not to be from a formal IDEA Committee meeting, it involved the former chair of the Committee and was somehow given to the village to be released as an official public document. That mistake, if that’s indeed what it was, raises its own questions, as has been widely acknowledged, including by the Village Manager and the trustees. Yet no one associated with the Committee has taken any responsibility so far—at least not publicly—for the mistakes made, which have been badly damaging to its mission.

The commentary below was published as last Saturday’s “Croton Week in Review,” which is normally behind a paywall. So now, having given paid subscribers plenty of exclusive time to read it, we are bringing it out into the free arena so that everyone else can do so (something we do from time to time when we think it is in the public interest.)

We welcome comments that stay within the comments policy, and we will report further once the new chair has been named or as other developments warrant.

Some folks are calling it “IDEAgate.” When we say “some,” we are referring to some of the members of the private Facebook page “The Croton Landing,” who instigated the controversy—which has now been going on since the beginning of the month—over recordings of the group’s meetings, plus a recording of a meeting that included the former chair of the Committee and apparently took place at The Black Cow.

It’s important to understand how all this started, because whatever the faults of the IDEA Advisory Committee and the missteps by its former chair (Faith Rivers, co-owner of The Black Cow) and the Village Clerk’s office, “IDEAgate” was the original creation of a small group of right-wingers (they would probably call themselves “conservatives”) who are motivated by their hostility towards everything the IDEA Committee stands for.

Most villagers who have been following events should know that it began when the Village Clerk’s office released, in response to one or more New York Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests, a number of recordings and transcripts created using the AI program HyNote, which records meetings or other gatherings and then creates rough transcripts, summaries, and formal meeting minutes at the command of the user.

These recordings, which are now public records under New York law, were first posted anonymously on The Croton Landing, and quickly spread beyond the confines of that group into the larger community. That this was intentional is clear from comments about them by several group members, including two of its administrators, Matthew Rawlings and Jessica Dieckman.

Dieckman is a well known local conservative who has deliberately made herself into a public figure by her frequent letters to The Gazette. She has been a vocal critic of DEI policies for a number of years.

Rawlings, probably best known for often questionable calculations about the costs that housing development will add to the school district budget and other data-driven subjects, and for his advocacy for student privacy, had kept a somewhat lower profile, posting mostly on other social media groups. But that changed just over a year ago, when he and others founded The Croton Landing, a “private” Facebook group that requires permission not just to comment but also to see the posts. It now has more than 300 members.

While not all members of the group are conservatives, The Croton Landing has become a haven for many Trump supporters and other conservatives in Croton who do not have a social media home anywhere else, including at the 2,200 member “The Croton Point,” which is dominated by liberal Democrats.

At least one impetus for the creation of The Croton Landing was the decline and fall of Croton Uncensored, which started out as a local free speech haven but eventually degenerated into a free-for-all cesspool of every kind of bigotry imaginable. Its founder eventually had to change its name, because most Crotonites had abandoned it to bots and racists who live far from the village.

The former “Croton Uncensored” had to change its name.

In a moment we will get into the question of how the IDEA Advisory Committee handed buckets of ammunition to its enemies at The Croton Landing and other right-wing corners of Croton, but it’s fair to say the FOIL’d records were a pot of gold for those who wanted to take the Committee down, and perhaps almost did.

Armed with quotes from the recordings, Dieckman launched a major broadside on page 5 of the October 15-21 edition of The Gazette, citing what she characterized as antisemitic remarks by members of the group, a threat against village resident Ed Riely’s house which may or may not have been serious, and alleged discussion of overthrowing the U.S. government. Dieckman concluded that the usefulness of the Committee “should be evaluated” and perhaps it should be disbanded.

Dieckman predicted, correctly as it turned out, that the Committee and the village would “spin” the offensive remarks and claim that they were not from an official IDEA Advisory Committee meeting, and indeed that is now the somewhat oversimplified official story (see below.) Thus a letter on page 2 of the same edition of The Gazette by Paul Steinberg criticizing the Committee relied heavily on a recording that village officials have now described as that of a non-IDEA meeting.

Steinberg, whose personal politics trend towards libertarianism rather than Trumpism, and who is focused sharply on First Amendment rather than ideological issues, pointed out correctly that the current manifestation of IDEAgate had been accompanied by clear evidence of other indisputably official meeting discussions of village residents in negative terms—including the Chronicle and how its influence in the village could be neutralized. In fact, while the most offensive of the comments made public came from the unofficial recording, gossiping pejoratively about other residents constituted a longstanding pattern.

Nevertheless, the realization that there is zero support on the Board of Trustees for disbanding the IDEA Advisory Committee has created a sense of desperation on The Croton Landing. Its leading members seem to intuit that their moment of tainted glory has now passed, and that they have lost control of the narrative. Thus the extreme hyperbole of this comment by Dieckman a couple of days ago, which compares the IDEA Committee to a serial killer and calls for its disbanding, a totally unrealistic demand.

The sense of losing the narrative is also clear in this comment from Matthew Rawlings this past week:

Rawlings later acknowledged in a post in the group that the non-IDEA meeting in the recordings could not be considered an official meeting under New York laws.

The Croton Landing may be the place where IDEAgate started, yet the group’s relevance to the controversy and conversation is receding rapidly. Its members did accomplish one important thing, however: They forced village officials to deal publicly with the problems posed by the Committee, after nearly two weeks of trying to sweep it under the rug (a strategy clearly favored by Mayor Brian Pugh, who had appointed all of its members.)

As with most current efforts to foster greater transparency in the village, this one was spearheaded by Trustees Stacey Nachtaler and Maria Slippen, who recognized the pain that disclosure of the recordings was causing to many in the village—including among our law enforcement officers, who were described in unflattering terms—and insisted on speaking out about it.

Thus at the October 21 meeting of the Board of Trustees, during her Trustee Report, Nachtaler—who until very recently had been a board liaison to the IDEA Committee—commended the Committee for its contributions to the village, and commented on how “painful and upsetting” the release of the recordings pursuant to an FOIL request had been to the Committee members themselves, while acknowledging the pain that the statements made had caused to others in the village as well. In sum, Nachtaler’s comments at the meeting constituted a call for reconciliation, but also an endorsement of the IDEA Committee and its values.

Earlier in that same meeting, as the sole content of his Manager’s Report, Village Manager Bryan Healy also commented on the recordings, saying that they had been released “without a full understanding of their contents” which included the “inadvertent” release of an audio recording that was “not a Committee meeting” but a “private conversation among three individuals.”

(Healy did not specify that one of the three individuals was the chair of the IDEA Advisory Committee, Faith Rivers, whom our reporting indicates had made that and all of the Hynote recordings and supplied them to the Village Clerk’s office pursuant to the FOIL request. In addition, a letter in the current edition of The Gazette by another former chair of the Committee falsely states that no member of the Committee was present at that particular meeting. )

Village Manager Bryan Healy reads brief statement on the IDEA Committee

Neither Healy nor any other village official has made clear how this “mistake” occurred. But it seems likely that Rivers included the recording of the “private” meeting in what she gave to the Village Clerk’s office in response to the request for IDEA Committee records, and that the Village Clerk assumed that she had it right without closely examining the recordings and transcripts to make sure that they corresponded to the parameters of the FOIL request.

(It would be unfortunate if the Village Clerk got thrown under the bus, so shortly before her retirement, for taking the word of the Committee’s chair—the person who was responsible for preparing and properly labeling the recordings—about what they represented.)

Rivers has not so far taken public responsibility for her part in the fiasco, and the Chronicle’s attempts to immediately obtain her letter of resignation to Healy and the board were met with the probably legitimate response that we must file an FOIL for it—which we plan to do, with a request that it be expedited in the public interest. It’s important to stress that this is not a private matter: Rivers was the chair of an official village advisory committee, and everything that went on concerning that committee is, and should be, open to the public.

On Thursday and Friday, respectively, Trustees Nachtaler and Slippen published Guest Editorials in the Chronicle providing further perspective on what had happened. Nachtaler was more critical of the IDEA Committee than she had been at the Wednesday evening board meeting, and it is worth quoting her at some length:

“I would like to acknowledge the genuine pain and distress caused by remarks made during a private conversation involving the IDEA Committee Chair (who has since resigned from IDEA) and two other individuals who were not committee members. Regardless of the setting, these remarks were hurtful and fell far short of the values of inclusion, diversity, equity, and respect that our community should uphold. I recognize the impact on those directly affected, as well as on residents who felt hurt or concerned by what they heard. Everyone deserves to feel safe, respected, and a sense of belonging in our Village. “At the same time, I do recognize that the IDEA Committee has the potential to make positive contributions to our community like the recent Hispanic Heritage Month events that took place at our library last weekend. Acknowledging this does not by any means diminish the hurt and distress caused by the remarks.”

Slippen, in her Guest Editorial yesterday, echoed some of Nachtaler’s thoughts, but also offered criticism of village officials and the role they had played:

“The Village made real mistakes too, and they need real attention. I appreciate the Manager acknowledging how these records were mishandled, but acknowledging a mistake is only the beginning. The institution that made the errors should not be left to quietly correct itself. An AI policy is a good idea, but it is not the heart of the issue. The Board needs to look honestly at what went wrong, why, and what will keep it from happening again.”

On the other hand, Slippen, like the other trustees, dismissed the idea of disbanding the IDEA Advisory Committee that some in the village have so vociferously called for:

“Disbanding this committee would be a tragedy. Croton should have a committee devoted to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility, and it should be set up to succeed, with the same structure and support every other committee should have: a clear agenda, minutes, staff support when needed and direction from the Board. Those guardrails protect volunteers as much as they protect the community.”

Len Simon

As for Deputy Mayor Len Simon, in a Q&A with the Chronicle published yesterday as part of our campaign coverage, Simon praised the work of the IDEA Committee, and then added:

“I think that we can all be better, and should try, particularly when times are hot I think rhetoric should be cooled. So I would look to that in the future, and I actually think that maybe we try to emphasize the “I” in IDEA, Inclusion, but none of us should be judged by rhetorical missteps, or even mistakes that are made. Not everything that folks are concerned about was said by an IDEA Committee member.”

As for the mayor, in only very brief remarks he has made about this controversy, Brian Pugh has had nothing but praise for the IDEA Committee, and—disappointingly in our view—has offered none of the kinds of insights and appreciation of the nuances and complexities of the situation that his colleagues on the board have expressed.

And yet the mayor will be the one to appoint the new chair of the Committee, a decision that will be critical in determining its future and whether it will be able to continue serving the village without sinking under a barrage of further attacks by its sworn enemies. That will only be possible if the mayor stops treating the IDEA Advisory Committee as a base of support for his political ambitions and those of his political party, which he has so transparently done ever since it was created the year after he was first elected.

These are not merely academic questions. Unless village officials take a hard look at the IDEA Committee’s activities and evaluate whether they really reflect the core values of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility, the Committee will be vulnerable to such attacks. Among the relevant questions is what groups, marginalized or otherwise, the Committee should be highlighting in its work. For example, the Committee reportedly decided not to recognize Jewish American Heritage Month; a Jewish member of the group has also resigned along with Faith Rivers.

We are not naive, and we know that some, although not all, of the objections to the work of the IDEA Advisory Committee are motivated by racism and bigotry—the same kind of racism and bigotry that has led Donald Trump and his MAGA movement to attack one group of people of color after another, and one vulnerable group after another, over the president’s two terms in office. On the other hand, as we argued earlier, proponents of IDEA values need to be smart enough not to hand ammunition to the enemies of their work. In essence, that is what has happened during IDEAgate.

As many wise observers of our current tumultuous national political scene have pointed out, two or more seemingly contradictory things can be true at the same time. Are we, as a community, smart enough to understand that, and put that comprehension to constructive use?

Time will tell.

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