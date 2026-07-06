The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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nancy letts's avatar
nancy letts
Jul 6

As you might know, Christopher Letts was the first education director on the Clearwater. His memories of OpSail 1976 were both poignant and hilarious. When news of this latest debacle came through we sent a letter of support to the Sloop as well as reupping our membership. I hope others might do the same. I think the rain today are tears from the First Amendment author.

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Kathleen Sutherland's avatar
Kathleen Sutherland
Jul 6

Thanks for covering this. It was appalling, to say the least. People can watch the video of that wvent on the Clearwater Sloop social media posts.

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