This poll will be active for one week from the time it was published. All subscribers, whether free or paid, are eligible to participate (the Chronicle currently has about 1,770 direct email subscribers.)

Anyone else can become eligible to vote simply by signing up as a subscriber, free or paid. In that case you will be prompted to enter your email address and subscribe when you attempt to vote. These are the requirements of the Substack platform to participate in polls of this kind.

Participants are limited to one vote only.

We assume most readers know the Village of Croton-on-Hudson currently has a partial ban on gas powered leaf blowers that covers a total of six months out of the year. Background information on the current law and the discussion around changing it can be found here.

The question is posed in a simple binary form, YES or NO, to avoid complicating the poll and diluting its usefulness as a barometer of community sentiment. We believe that the question captures the essence of the current debate, and that the readership of the Chronicle reflects the broad diversity of political and social viewpoints in the village.

Nevertheless this is obviously not a scientifically designed poll and no such claims will be made no matter what the result. However, the more people who participate, the more useful and interesting the poll will be. The poll will be reposted again during the week, with apologies to those who have already voted.

The results of the poll will be available immediately after it closes.

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Note: Commenting has been turned off to avoid lobbying by advocates for one or the other position.