by Lauren K. Shenfield, Contributing Editor

Our faithful correspondent ventures to Ellenville, NY, less than two hours away, to visit the Catskill Borscht Belt Museum, halfway between “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Dirty Dancing.” Go along for the ride and read as well about area locals who vacationed, visited family and worked in the Catskills. Don’t know what borscht is? Scroll down for Jenny Grossinger’s original recipe and a simplified adaptation for modern cooks. The term derives from the popular soup that was identified with European Jews.

Photos courtesy of Catskill Borscht Belt Museum except where noted.