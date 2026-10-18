The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Ben's Citizen Journal's avatar
Ben's Citizen Journal
Oct 19

Great piece.

Ben Brown

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chris oconnor's avatar
chris oconnor
Oct 18

Giving up useful technology is difficult. Whether the leaf blower or the cellphone. But if we can learn from our mistakes and adjust to relying less on technologies once we see, with experience, their shortcomings, it is not too late to make changes. I began asking my lawn company to avoid use of gas blowers several years ago. The noise and fumes were of great concern to me.

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