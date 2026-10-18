Editor’s Note: Occasionally we republish earlier posts that we think might be of interest to new readers, to those who might not have read them the first time around, or to those who might want to read them again. Here is a particularly topical offering. The village will hold a public forum on gas powered leaf blowers on November 10.

“Men have become the tools of their tools.” — Henry David Thoreau, “Walden.”

“You can pry my gas blower from my cold, dead hands.” — a Croton resident, email to the Chronicle.

The quote from Thoreau above is from his classic book “Walden.” His words seem more relevant today than ever.

The “cold, dead hands” quote is from a village resident who emailed us in response to an editorial we published last week, about gentle vs. aggressive ways to enforce the current seasonal ban on gas powered leaf blowers.

The implication of the latter quote seems to be that even current village code, which allows gas powered leaf blowers to be used six months of the year, is too much for some residents to respect. Or perhaps it is a warning to the rest of us not to try to take away gas powered leaf blowers entirely, as the year round ban advocated by some in Croton threatens to do.

Many or most readers will recognize this message as a paraphrase of a now famous quote from actor Charlton Heston, who uttered it dramatically at the end of a 2000 speech to the National Rifle Association. We won’t, in this essay, get into the possible parallels between bearing arms and bearing leaf blowers, although we could and perhaps we should at some point.

The village of Croton-on-Hudson has taken no new action on the leaf blower issue, other than referring the question to our Conservation Advisory Council for a new recommendation (the CCAC originally recommended a phased-in total ban on gas powered leaf blowers back in 2020, but that was not adopted by the Board of Trustees.)

Yet from the heat already generated on the subject on local Facebook groups and in comments sent to the BoT, one might guess that something more important than just figuring out the best way to blow leaves around is at play here—something with deeper roots in our culture, our economy, and our group psychology.

Social theorists have been examining what some call “leaf blower logic” for many years, convinced that there is something buried deep in the American psyche that explains why, beginning in the 1970s, the gas powered leaf blower gradually and then rapidly replaced the rake, and why now some insist that there are no other options.

And yet there was life before the leaf blower, going back thousands of years. While the invention of the modern gas powered leaf blower cannot be traced to just one inventor, the man who often gets the credit is Aldo Vandermolen, said to have invented the backpack leaf blower while working at his family business in New Jersey.

Heavy use of the invention appears to have begun in California in the 1970s, when a severe drought hit Los Angeles and authorities put strict limits on how much water could be used to clear leaves. It soon caught on elsewhere, and sales of the equipment boomed over the following decades.

Aldo Vandermolen at Princeton in the 1950s, and shortly before his death in 2017.

Yet while the 1970s drought in California might have provided an immediate impetus for the rise in leaf blower use, its rapid spread across the country needs a better explanation. The most ambitious attempt to provide one, in social theory terms, was probably one published by Jules Boykoff, currently a professor of politics and government at Pacific University in Oregon. (Boykoff is a former soccer player who has also written a great deal about the sociology and politics of sports.)

Jules Boykoff

Boykoff’s detailed thinking about leaf blowers as a metaphor for modern American society can be found in his 2011 paper, “The Leaf Blower, Capitalism, and the Atomization of Everyday Life.” Reading this 19-page treatise, and considering its sometimes complex arguments, requires a certain willingness to take a critical look at American culture and economy, or at the very least having an open mind about them.

Boykoff takes it as a given that gas powered leaf blowers are terrible for the environment, add significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, and produce a level of noise that is harmful not only to those who operate them but anyone else within hearing distance. He quickly moves from those given assumptions to a discussion of how the rise of leaf blowers reflects the changing relationship of people to nature and the environment under modern (or “late stage”) capitalism:

“The leaf blower embodies within itself the essential anti-ecological gesture of capital as it annihilates the cyclical flow and exchange between ecosystems upon which nature has built its intrinsic integrity. The leaf blower also illuminates a range of relations, from the psychological propensity to disperse responsibility to the encouragement of hyperindividualized behavior to the intensification, racialization, and aggravation of labor relations.”

Boykoff adds:

“The leaf blower, as a metaphor, reveals the ideological and psychological latticework for a political-economic system driven by despoliation and the diffusion of responsibility, or what economists call the imposition of negative externalities.”

Boykoff spends a fair bit of space writing about the “diffusion of responsibility,” which, as applied to leaf blowers, refers to the act of blowing leaves into the street for someone else to deal with. Even when leaves are collected and bagged, someone still has to come and pick them up, often the local municipality. In Croton, during specified periods, the village will send a truck to vacuum them up.

Hand in hand with this displaced responsibility for dealing with leaves (which some environmentalists insist are best left in place or mulched) has been cultural changes in what we consider to be the ideal lawn or landscape for our homes. Pointing out that, as Thoreau suggested, the leaf blower “influences the intensity and pace of labor,” Boykoff quotes from a 1996 article by the linguist Jacob L. Mey:

“[W]e start thinking differently about the operation itself of yard-cleaning, which the new tool allows us to carry out in a novel way. And it is here that technology has its true impact on the mind: it affects our mental attitude towards ourselves and our environment. [W]e start to see the entire operation of garden upkeep in a different manner. Whereas we earlier might have tolerated a certain level of un-orderliness (say, a certain number of leaves on the grass would be permitted, since it would be near impossible to get them all out, using a hand-held rake or broom,) the leaf blower forces us to think of a garden lawn as a living room carpet on which even the tiniest white thread is a thorn in the eye and the possible igniting fuse of violent, domestic dispute.”

Boykoff has a lot more to say, for those with the time and patience for arguments that go beyond the narrow question of which is more powerful and effective in clearing leaves, gas powered or electric machines. But his points about the effects of the rise of neo-liberal economics in the 1970s and 1980s (think Reagan and Thatcher) and their association with more individualistic (or hyper-individualistic) approaches to societal issues certainly have relevance here in Croton.

Thus we see that when defenders of the leaf blower status quo argue that this is a matter of property rights and individual liberties, they ignore the loud and obvious fact that the high decibel noise from the machines does not stay within their property lines, but permeates the entire neighborhood and the homes and ears of other residents.

An interesting study of the issue of community versus individualistic attitudes towards environmental issues was published in 2023 in the journal behavioral sciences, focusing on the situation in South Korea. In recent decades, South Korea has evolved from a more traditionally collectivist society into one more like the United States, focused on individualism and personal goals. Not surprisingly, the authors found that subjects with more individualistic attitudes were less likely to display “pro-environmental behavior” (PEB.) Nevertheless, communities that put an emphasis on social cohesion could increase PEB even among subjects who retained a mostly individualistic outlook.

One might hope that even in Croton, where we certainly have our share of individualists, respect for one’s neighbor and a regard for community welfare might end up being persuasive factors—especially since, as we have reported before, other communities in Westchester County have adapted well to year round bans and shown it can be done.

Our own village has a strong tradition of social solidarity and community service, as we all know. The notion that Croton is some kind of exception and “it can’t happen here” is badly mistaken, if not downright silly.

That brings us to another issue that is staring us in the face, but which this largely “progressive” community might find very uncomfortable to discuss. As of the 2020 census, Croton-on-Hudson was 75% white, a higher percentage than surrounding communities, including even Briarcliff Manor (about 72%.)

Yet according to recent studies of the ethnic makeup of landscaping workers nationwide, about 60% of them are Hispanic or Latino. And simple observation is sufficient to confirm that the great majority of workers doing landscape work in largely white Croton are brown men.

This is something we all know. There is no way to soften this point and still be honest about it. The phenomenon of low paid people of color serving the needs of wealthier white people is not an artifact of some shameful past; it remains present day reality in almost every corner of our local and national economy.

It is something that we should keep in mind when we think about leaf blowers and what we consider the perfect landscaping standards for our properties, and how much we want to insist on our “rights” to maintain them in a highly ordered, pristine fashion, without compromise or consideration of the rights or welfare of others.

From the 2021 Workforce Demographic Study by the National Association of Landscape Professionals Foundation.

It’s beyond the scope of this essay to delve into whether our local landscaping crews use gas powered leaf blowers because they want to, need to for economic reasons (for example, to keep the price low enough that homeowners will continue to employ them), to maximize the number of homes they can cover in a day, or a combination of this and other factors.

Yet the evidence that workers who run gas powered leaf blowers all day long are bearing the brunt of the many health effects, from breathing the fumes to damage to their ears, is uncontroversial. We have the choice of asking them to do the job in a different way, for their benefit and the benefit of our own community.

There are many alternatives to the use of gas powered leaf blowers, from using electric equipment to returning to old fashioned raking to just leaving the leaves alone. And, it would seem, there are just as many bogus arguments for why we supposedly need to keep using them anyway.

We managed without these machines long before they came on the market some 50 years ago, and we will manage without them once they are totally banned, which is clearly the wave of the future all across the United States.

A better understanding of why some thought we needed them, as proffered by social theorists who have delved deeply into this fundamental question, can help us to give up our leaf blowers without anyone having to pry them from our hands—cold, dead, or otherwise.

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