The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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chris oconnor's avatar
chris oconnor
7d

A powerful editorial.

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Wendy Holtzman's avatar
Wendy Holtzman
7d

Cruelty was definitely on the ballot. In addition to the despicable lies about Amy Acton, racist remarks of MAGA politicians aimed at El-Sayed, transphobic remarks against Talarico, an early morning FBI raid on a Representative Omar’s home— all these good people went on to be elected. Especially disturbing is the family separation of non violent undocumented and citizens of color by disappearing them. The extra legal fishing boat murders were unnecessary as is the Iran war, where many Iranian civilians have been killed. Mr Amicola might consider displaying a new banner, Senator elect Talarico’s campaign slogan, Love Thy Neighbor.

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