Every election campaign has its high and low points, but there seems to be a clear consensus about when the elections just passed hit rock bottom. It was when the campaign of Vivek Ramaswamy, the since defeated Republican nominee for governor of Ohio, ran an ad featuring the estranged mother of Amy Acton calling her daughter a liar.

In reality, Acton’s mother had lost custody of her and her brother after her husband— the children's stepfather—was indicted for raping Acton when she was a child. The mother had stood by her husband and remained married to him, thus the estrangement.

Vivek Ramaswamy

This despicable ad drew sharp criticism from both Democrats and Republicans—but not from President Donald Trump and Vice-President J.D. Vance. Both Trump and Vance defended the ad in no uncertain terms. We will not quote their words here, but they can be read at length in the links over their names in the previous sentence.

There are obviously many reasons why so many voters across the country rejected Republican candidates on Tuesday, especially those closely associated with the president: The economy, affordability, the aggressive tactics of ICE, the Iran war, and so forth. Pundits are already working overtime giving us the benefit of their wisdom and experience as they parse it all out.

But one factor seems sure, even if it is somewhat more amorphous: Americans have grown tired of a politics based on hatred and bigotry, carried out on a moral level that started off in the mud and has sunk even deeper since Trump was elected again in November 2024.

Here in Croton, we have a flag reading “TRUMP IS MY PRESIDENT” in a heavily trafficked part of our Upper Village. It is an eyesore, and often distressing, to many in this heavily Democratic village. Yet when village officials tried to force its owner, Lenny Amicola, to take it down, the flag (and Lenny) became cause célèbres for many in the village concerned with First Amendment, free speech rights.

The Chronicle itself published a number of Guest Editorials by those free speech activists, including by Lenny himself. As a publication whose very existence depends on democratic values and the upholding of the First Amendment, we saw the importance of this fight and the need to defend the expression of unpopular views.

So for a short, shining moment the Trump flag flew as a symbol of free speech and against government suppression of it, even if it expressed views unpopular in Croton. We still believe that Lenny Amicola has every right to fly that flag, and we think it is a good thing that village officials gave up the effort to take it down—albeit in the face of threats from Trump’s Department of Justice—and is modifying its sign laws so that the First Amendment is respected.

But as we have pointed out a number of times, we have the First Amendment right to say what we think about that flag and what it stands for, and to say that we think Lenny should now take it down.

The Trump flag may have briefly served as a symbol of opposition to government suppression of free speech.

But today it mostly symbolizes the kind of cruelty, bigotry, stupidity, and ignorance that have come to characterize the MAGA movement, and that a large majority of Americans have now sharply rejected—including the people of Ohio when they decisively elected Amy Acton as their new governor.

Amy Acton/ Patricio101/ Wikimedia Commons

On the local front: The Chronicle will feature commentary and analysis of our village elections soon, once the results are more definitive. Vote counting continues today at the Westchester County Board of Elections facility in Ardsley.

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