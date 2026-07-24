The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Gerry Hawkins's avatar
Gerry Hawkins
Jul 24

Thank you Michael for making an important point. I am among many residents of Harmon who feel that the character of our village is being damaged by over development, and the threat of much more to come. I am also among the vast majority of Harmon residents who welcome single family owners in our area of every race and every economic class, professional and blue collar. This is not a racial issue and those who try to paint it as such are insulting us. Diversity can be welcomed in a small village of mostly single family households, not just in urban areas.

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chris oconnor's avatar
chris oconnor
Jul 24

Excellent points made.

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