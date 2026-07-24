Yonkers

There was a time, not so long ago, when some pro-housing advocates in Croton consistently branded those who wanted to slow down the pace of development as racists or NIMBYs. These epithets were not uttered only behind closed doors: At one time or another, the co-chairs of Croton’s former Housing Task Force used those terms or variations of them to refer to protestors who showed up to village board meetings to oppose the development of Maple Commons, 1 Half Moon Bay Drive, Lot A, and other properties.

Just the other day, an anonymous commenter branded a Guest Editorial in the Chronicle that questioned the wisdom of building 49 units at 425 South Riverside Avenue as a “NIMBY” piece. We deleted that comment for two reasons: First, anonymous comments are not permitted on the Chronicle’s site; and second, we saw it as a personal attack on a writer whose motivations could not possibly be known to the commenter.

Nevertheless, from our many conversations with Croton residents over the past few years, we know that while most opponents of what they see as overdevelopment in Croton are not motivated by racism, a smaller number are at least in part—both by racism and by classism, a prejudice against people of modest or even low income.

Sometimes it is not difficult to spot these biased motivations. Recently, the term “Cronkers” has begun making its away around the village as a pejorative name for the Harmon district of Croton, a combination of the words “Croton” and “Yonkers.” The obvious implication is that we don’t want to be like Yonkers, the largest city in Westchester County with a population of more than 200,000.

As usual with such racially and class charged epithets, the EverythingCroton blog has been a primary source for dissemination of this term. Just last week we counted three such mentions in that blog, here, here, and here.

Those who know Yonkers will be aware that it is a vibrant, highly diverse, but struggling city, typical of communities that do not have a large white majority and where the poverty rate is relatively high. It is also severely short of affordable housing, with an overcrowding rate well above the national average.

Those who know Yonkers also know that despite their struggles, the people of that city are by and large friendly, welcoming, and generous. They do not deserve to be the target of insults from a small but vocal number of people in Croton who think that our mostly white, mostly middle and upper class community is somehow superior to theirs.

We are better than that, or at least we should strive to be.

We have had to call out the EverythingCroton blog a number of times recently, for disinformation and racism among other things, and we will continue to do so when we think it is necessary. The publisher of that blog, of course, has the First Amendment right to publish anything she wants, no matter how ignorant, bigoted and offensive; and we will continue to exercise our First Amendment right to call her out on it.

The most important point is that there are legitimate reasons for those in Croton who question the pace of development in our village to do so, and we are seeing those valid arguments coming up again in the case of the proposed development at 425 South Riverside Avenue.

But in that reasoned debate, there is no place for racism, classism, or insults against fellow citizens of our county, from whom—in many ways—we have a lot to learn.

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