Left: BOE Commissioner Tajian Nelson. Right: BOE Commissioner Douglas Colety. Center: Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins.

Figuring out who was supposed to reprogram the voting machines for Election Day and didn’t do it should be easy (that’s what the New York State Board of Elections says happened.)

Figuring out which outside vendor printed the ballots and what mistakes they may have made in their barcoding should be easy (that’s what County Executive Ken Jenkins says happened.)

Why are we still being told two different stories?

Figuring out who told us erroneously this morning that the problem was due to the thickness of the paper (a statement retracted soon afterwards) should also be easy.

Figuring out why the Board of Elections has failed to communicate with so many poll workers at voting stations all over the county—a day long failure, we are told—should also be easy.

Getting those responsible for the debacle to honestly explain those and the other details behind the fiasco will be the hard part.

But that has to happen, and not only after a months long inquiry that Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins—who is not in charge of the Westchester County Board of Elections—has promised. It has to start now.

Assuming that what the NYS Board of Elections is saying is correct, it still took eight hours from the time that polls opened at 6 AM this morning for that statement to be issued.

The false statement about the thickness of the paper was issued about two hours after voting began. (The Village of Croton also sent it out in an email distribution.) It smacks of someone panicking and prematurely trying to come up with an explanation to give the public. That statement should never have been released, but someone decided to do it, and that person has a name and job title.

All this may seem harsh, but could there have been a worse time for this huge disruption in voting in our county? The wolves trying to subvert our elections by falsely claiming voting fraud every time an election does not go their way are nipping at our heels, and election officials have opened the barn door and let them in.

There must be accountability, and not only after all is forgotten and no one cares anymore. The lack of transparency we see so often in these situations, where everyone is trying to cover their ass and doing their best to save their jobs or their contracts, is not acceptable.

The Westchester County Board of Elections has two Commissioners, one for the Democratic Party—Tajian Nelson—and one for the Republican Party, Douglas Colety. Their photos are reproduced above. They need to call a joint press conference and tell us everything they know right now, in detail, about what happened. If not tonight, then tomorrow morning, as early as possible.

So far all we have had are anonymous statements from the BOE.

In the meantime, the Board of Elections needs to tell us what their plan is for counting the ballots and how long they think it is going to take. As far as we are aware, they have not even done that yet.

Voting access advocates have asked the media to focus on reassuring voters and getting out the vote despite the problems, for fear that demands for explanations helps foster “conspiracy theories.” The Chronicle and other news outlets have been responsible in doing exactly that and telling voters that their votes will count, no matter what.

But trying to pretend that there are not serious questions that need answers does not help prevent conspiracy theories, it only encourages them. People tend to believe those who talk straight to them and treat them like intelligent adults.

So let’s get the transparency going, starting now.

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