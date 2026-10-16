The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Michelle Celarier's avatar
Michelle Celarier
Oct 17Edited

I just read the Gazette and was horrified to read what these people said, so then I went and looked up who the members are, and I was even more shocked. I don't know which one of the people were at the meetings or who the individuals were who made those comments, as I wasn't willing to spend my time listening to it. But at the minimum, they should be kicked off the committee, and the mayor needs to do that.

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Julie Woodward's avatar
Julie Woodward
Oct 17

I’ve listened to bits of these recordings, thank you for posting them. Seems to me we’d all be better off without formalized “Group Think” committees like this one. No one’s preventing these people from meeting on their own to discuss things to their heart’s content. No one’s stopping them from meeting with the mayor as a group of private citizens, or the police chief, or the trustees. The electeds are there to serve the community in many ways, including listening to residents and taxpayers. They could write letters to the papers as individuals or as a group - we’ve seen a lot of those co-authorships in the papers. They could even organize activities, marches, bake sales, social events and anything else they’re comfortable with by applying to the village or other venues for space or permits. But a government-sponsored committee where participants are not only appointed, but have to be so careful about what comes out of their mouths, and where errors are so likely to be made because no single person can speak for everyone else -- this can only lead to more bad than good. Take the pressure off and dissolve this thing, then let them get on with whatever floats their boats somewhere else.

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