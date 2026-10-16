Those who have opened their copies of The Gazette this week (available by postal subscription or on sale at numerous businesses in Croton) will not fail to see two letters about the scandals (yes, that is the correct word) surrounding the IDEA Advisory Committee.

As many readers will know, a Croton resident submitted a New York Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request for records of the Committee’s recent meetings, which turned up five links to recordings apparently made by its chair with the aim of preparing AI generated Minutes. (The recordings can be found at this link.)

The recordings do not show the Committee and its members in a positive light, because they demonstrate a wide variety of equal opportunity prejudices about local residents. They include funnily innocent Jews, Croton’s allegedly “MAGA” police chief, a Latino Croton police officer who is apparently not militant enough, the “fat belly” of the Ossining police chief, the “backwards collar” of a local clergy member, the owner of our local diner for supposedly being soft on ICE, a local conservative whose house is a suggested target of some kind of attack, and so forth.

Croton Police Chief J. Nikitopoulos

These are just some of the comments by IDEA Committee members catalogued by local resident and prolific letter writer Paul Steinberg, who has listened to the recordings, and they reflect the observations of other Crotonites who have taken the trouble to do so as well.

The second letter is by local conservative (and also frequent letter writer) Jessica Dieckman, whose name the Committee members apparently were not able to spell, but who is offered faint praise for being “not a lunatic.” Dieckman concludes that the usefulness of the IDEA Advisory Committee needs to be evaluated, and that perhaps it should be disbanded.

The controversy over the musings of this Committee, whose members are appointed by Mayor Brian Pugh, has been brewing for nearly two weeks now. During that time the mayor and the Village Manager—to whom all village advisory committees report and are responsible—have been doing their best to avoid commenting on the problem. We have the impression that they are waiting for it to blow over, but the letters in The Gazette make it unlikely that will happen any time soon.

Croton’s advisory committees are answerable to the village’s Village Manager

As Chronicle readers know, our publication and its editor are also in the IDEA files, due to alleged misinformation in our reporting and our supposed pretense of being “legitimate journalism.” In that particular discussion, village officials were criticized for “platforming” the Chronicle, which presumably includes talking to us for news stories and even writing Guest Editorials (four of the current five members of the Board of Trustees have published in the Chronicle, and so did former trustee Nora Nicholson.)

As we pointed out earlier, that was particularly disappointing because in fact the Chronicle has done more to publicize the activities of the IDEA Advisory Committee than any other local media outlet. Two years running we have publicized the raising of the Pride Flag and the commemoration of Juneteenth, and we wrote positively about a meeting of the Committee that we attended last year.

Yet the IDEA Advisory Committee has not made it easy for us to cover them. Last year, for example, the month before the first Pride Flag raising in Croton, we asked then Committee chair Cristina Alvarez Arnold to provide us with a jpeg of the flyer announcing the event, so that we could publicize it. She refused, without explanation, and we had to get the jpeg elsewhere (which we easily did.)

Why the attitude? We think the answer is simple, and it pinpoints the core problem. All of the members of the Committee are appointed by the mayor, and most of them at least are loyal to the mayor and the local Democratic Party. If not they would not have been appointed. The Chronicle, as everyone knows, is frequently critical of local Democratic Party leaders even though our own editorial slant is clearly on the “progressive” side of things (yet we make our platform available to everyone to express their own views.)

The episode of the Pride Flag jpeg is emblematic of a closeted view of progressive politics which most serious local activists have outgrown. That is, they realize that winning the day politically—for example, in the upcoming elections or in the battle against Trumpian authoritarianism more broadly—requires building coalitions, or at least not going out of one’s way to antagonize people who, sooner or later, might be potential allies on at least some issues, or perhaps even full-blown allies down the line.

As we know, sometimes, or even often, people change their minds when they feel it is in their best interests to do so.

Hillary Clinton

Most serious progressive activists have learned, often the hard way, that when Hillary Clinton called some Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables” she was not doing the cause any good—even if it is true that some Trump supporters are in fact "racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic,” as Clinton added. Sometimes one does have to openly call out racist language and other bigotry, but doing so is not a strategy, it is a tactic that should be restricted to situations where it is clearly necessary.

Here in Croton, a Committee whose mission is to foster the ideals of Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility should not be sitting around a meeting room in the Municipal Building calling people names. And the fact that the Village Manager and the Mayor appear to be at least tacitly condoning that behavior by their refusal to condemn it—at least so far in public—just makes matters all the worse.

Let’s get this situation out in the open so it is not just a subject of gossip and letter writing, but a policy decision by our village officials that this is not the kind of behavior we want members of our appointed committees to engage in. Can the IDEA Advisory Committee, and its mission, be salvaged? Is Dieckman correct in writing that it might need to be disbanded?

To answer those questions, we need open and honest discussion of what has gone wrong.

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