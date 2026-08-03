Last month the Chronicle posed the question of whether the vote of Croton Democrats last January that chose Ali Jaffery instead of Sam Watkins as its favored candidate for Croton Village Justice was rigged. Our reporting, based on multiple sources with first hand knowledge, strongly suggested that the answer to the question was yes. We explained that the initial vote by the district leaders was 6-5 in favor of Watkins, and that the vote was then altered in favor of Jaffery by a machination carried out by the chair and co-chair of the Croton Democratic Committee, Michael Eisenkraft and Emiljana Ulaj, respectively.

Since that report, we have learned more about the process. The leaders of the Croton Democrats had appointed a subcommittee of three party activists to interview the candidates and deliver their recommendation. This subcommittee consisted of Ian Murtaugh, who has served more than once as a Croton village trustee; Laroue Shatzkin, who is the Town Clerk of Cortlandt; and Karen Pecora, who ran unsuccessfully last year for trustee on the Croton Democrats ticket.

The majority of the members of this three person subcommittee recommended Sam Watkins as the preferred candidate. That was reported to the larger voting group. And as mentioned above, the vote of the eligible district leaders at the January 22 meeting of Croton Democrats—held in the Croton Free Library— was narrow, at 6-5 for Sam Watkins. But that vote was nevertheless assumed to be final, until the chair and co-chair began changing their votes to bring about an altered result: Ali Jaffery as the candidate.

Our original story has generated a fair bit of discussion on social media in the village, but there is one thing that has not occurred: A denial of the veracity of the story by the principals involved, especially Eisenkraft and Ulaj. This is despite numerous requests for comment to those party leaders, and despite the seriousness of the allegations. Even within the ranks of Croton Democrats, we are told by a number of party members, Eisenkraft and Ulaj have not seen fit to deny what happened nor to explain their actions.

Michael Eisenkraft and Emiljana Ulaj

The month after these events, we editorialized about what the lack of transparency in the Village Justice nominating process meant for democratic principles in the Croton Democratic Committee, and what they meant for democracy in the village of Croton-on-Hudson. The manipulations of the party leaders that led to the cynical overturning of a democratic vote has led to a sense of shock among the ranks and a blow to morale in the organization, we are told. Yet nobody in Croton Democrats seems to know what to do about it.

“They are like deer in the headlights,” one party member told us.

There is a lot more to the story, although we will not get into all the ins and outs here. But many party members see conflicts of interest in the fact that the vice-chair of Croton Democrats is married to the mayor of our village, and the secretary (who plays an important role in the internal voting process) is married to the village’s deputy mayor. The chair of the group is also enmeshed in local town politics in ways that some think are not healthy for the organization.

These entanglements have led to a concentration of power in the hands of a small number of party members, who, we are also told, don’t seem to care much about appearances when they have specific goals in mind. Indeed, the fact that party leaders feel no obligation to make explanations about the irregularities in the Village Justice nominating process is not just a sign that they don’t want to talk to the local media, but a gesture of contempt for the citizens of Croton, who have a right to know how decisions regarding a position as crucially important and sensitive as the choice of our Village Justice are being made.

The Chronicle has a clear pro-democracy, anti-bigotry editorial stance. That is why we editorialize regularly against the abuses and excesses of the Trump administration and its authoritarian and racist attitudes and policies. (As we have also argued, and as should be evident, democracy and a free press go hand in hand.)

We believe that the overwhelming majority of Democrats in Croton, including those active in the Croton Democratic Committee, are sincere in their pro-democracy and anti-racist political positions. But anti-democratic actions and attitudes, whether at the national level or the village level here in Croton, undermine the fight against authoritarianism and the threat of fascism. They are corrosive to morale, and ultimately lead to weakened esprit de corps and less effective organizing.

There are roughly 3,300 registered Democrats in Croton. The Chronicle does not endorse candidates for elected office, nor are we affiliated with any political party. But we do think it would be healthy for democracy if many more Dems got active in their local party, and did not leave it to a small number of leaders with increasingly entrenched power to run the show.

As we can clearly see, this concentration of power has led to cynicism, corrupt politics, demoralization, and ultimately, diminished effectiveness in a fight for the future of our country that must be won.

Croton Democrats on the campaign trail last Saturday.

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