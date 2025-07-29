Chronicle Editorial: Croton-Harmon school district's disdain for the First Amendment costs staff time and taxpayer money.
What's so secret about AC or AI?
From time to time we have mentioned that the relationship between The Croton Chronicle and the Croton-Harmon school district—both district staff and the Board of Education—is not what it should be in a democratic society. We know why this is the case: The Chronicle has published a number of articles over the past year or two that Superintendent Stephen …