The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacey Nachtaler's avatar
Stacey Nachtaler
Jul 15Edited

As Croton Village Trustee, I’m grateful for the Croton Chronicle online newspaper. Its daily news coverage and guest editorials help make residents better informed, increase government transparency, drive greater civic participation (whether for or against), support local business, promote art and culture and local events. Even when I’m criticized I listen and ask… what can I learn here.

For a village the size of Croton, having the Chronicle daily online newspaper helps residents make more informed decisions through diverse perspectives that are not always represented in the weekly local paper.

Conversely, when communities lose local news coverage researchers have observed declines in civic participation and accountability.

So again thank you Croton Chronicle for all you do!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Balter
Regina Montana's avatar
Regina Montana
Jul 15

Reading about all the criticisms leveled against the Chronicle is very concerning and upsetting to me. I recall seeing signs in Croton that "Hate has no home here", or something like that. Mr. Steinberg's summary is a brilliant assessment of what seems to be going on. He is always most knowledgeable about legal matters. In trying to figure out what's going on with the IDEA Committee and other counterparts, I can only say that we need to be more accepting of what our founding fathers fought for, namely freedom of speech and the press. I disagree with many political viewpoints that I read in the Gazette, but every single writer deserves to be heard. That is their right in this country, like it or not. They don't deserve to be lambasted or mocked because of their beliefs. I know many who will not write anything political for fear of backlash. It seems very unfortunate that in a small village like ours there is this kind of treatment. Being inclusive means being open to all viewpoints, not just those in sync with our way of thinking. These freedoms were spelled out very clearly in the First Amendment to the Constitution. And my thought is that we should remember the enormous amount of blood that was shed by young boys, men and women so that we could live free and not fear being mocked or even worse arrested when we do speak up.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture