Left: John Griffiths LinkedIn photo. Right: Mugshot from NY State Police.

Over the past 24 hours, the criminal charges filed by New York State Police against former Croton-Harmon Assistant Superintendent John Griffiths have taken on a greater specificity. While he was formally charged on November 16 with violations of New York state penal code Sections 263.15 and 263.16, related to promoting and possessing a “sexual performance” by a child, respectively, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace’s office yesterday provided more details of the allegations.

Thus Griffiths stands accused, at least for now, of possessing a digital file depicting a girl about 6 to 8 years old engaged in sexual conduct, and of sharing a digital file depicting a boy about 11 to 13 years old engaged in sexual conduct. There is always the possibility that further charges could be added as police continue their investigation, although we cannot know that now.

The Chronicle first got word from sources early Monday afternoon that Griffiths had been arrested, and that Croton-Harmon superintendent Stephen Walker planned to put out a statement to the community that evening. Since we did not have confirmation of what exactly Griffiths had been arrested for, we waited for Walker’s statement, which came shortly after 8 PM.

In the meantime we were able to determine that Griffiths had been fired from the Elmsford school district on November 13, during an emergency meeting of the Elmsford Board of Education that evening. While Elmsford superintendent Susan Yom quickly sent out an email to parents indicating that Griffiths was under investigation by New York State Police for an “off campus matter,” she has since suggested in a statement that her district had not been told what the investigation was about.

Left: Elmsford school superintendent Susan Yom. Right: Croton-Harmon school superintendent Stephen Walker

As soon as Walker released his Monday evening statement, the Chronicle published its first report. Less than two days later, that report has already received more than 10,000 views, more in such a short time than any other story we have posted over the past three year’s of the Chronicle’s existence. The runner up story, which received more than 5,000 views over the same period of time, was our report on the child pornography charges filed by federal authorities against former Croton resident Eric Kyu.

Obviously there are multiple reasons for this level of interest, some of them laudable and others, not so much. Parents naturally want to protect their kids from harm, and the possibility that a sexual predator might have been in close contact with children—Griffiths worked in several school districts, including eight years as Assistant Superintendent at Croton-Harmon—rightly sets off multiple alarm bells.

Less honorable reasons include a chance for political score settling. Griffiths is closely associated with school policies that some parents consider too “woke” or progressive—and which are the target of a current lawsuit by the right-wing organization Defending Education—and he has, or had, a fan base of parents and activists loyal to the current school district administration. Some parents are reacting to the news of his arrest with satisfaction and a certain degree of schadenfreude.

In addition, some community members are already convinced that Griffiths’ departure from the Croton-Harmon district last June was somehow related to knowledge by district officials of the conduct that would later lead to his arrest, and specifically that Walker “must have known.” In an attempt to squelch rumors of this kind, Walker stated, in an updated letter to the community yesterday afternoon (November 17), that the district would cooperate fully with law enforcement. He added that Griffiths had not been pushed out of his district position:

“I can also share unequivocally that the individual retired from our school district of his own accord, effective June 30, 2026, based on retirement eligibility.”

It is early days, and no one can predict what might come out of this case. Over the years, researchers have carried out a number of studies of the correlation between possession of “child pornography” and the likelihood that the possessor has engaged in direct abuse of children. The subject is controversial and the conclusions are mixed, but there is enough evidence to justify the kinds of concerns that many in our community are expressing.

On the other hand, if the materials that Griffiths is accused of possessing do represent real situations of child exploitation, then we don’t need to speculate about whether children have been directly abused. They have, already, and anyone who possesses, views, or distributes such materials is directly implicated in that abuse.

This is why our justice system is so tough on “child pornography,” as it is somewhat misleadingly called, and why prison sentences after conviction are often long. (Eric Kyu was sentenced to four years in federal prison for just one such charge.)

That brings us a critical point concerning our system of justice: The presumption of innocence. A defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty, and that proof must be beyond a reasonable doubt. We all know this, but just a glance at various social media sites in Croton shows than many in our community have already tried and convicted John Griffiths of the crimes he is charged with.

This is expressed in a number of ways, but they all amount to a disregard of due process, especially given the possibility that some in our community could end up on a jury that eventually hears the case (assuming that Griffiths does not plead guilty beforehand.)

From one Facebook page:

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s vile, it’s damaging to all. As a parent, I’m disgusted IF these allegations are true, which seems to be the case.” “… sadly these charges are rarely unfounded or untrue. The investigations are long (too long) and thorough and produce very tangible evidence.”

Other comments focus on sympathy for Griffiths’ family, which is well known in Yorktown Heights. Both Griffiths and his wife were well known “pillars of the community,” where Griffiths was a Scoutmaster and active in the Yorktown Grange. He was also Minister of Music at St. Mary’s Church in Mount Vernon.

We do not yet have information on who might be representing Griffiths in court. But presumably when he appears in Yorktown Justice Court (scheduled for November 24) he will have an attorney, who will likely ask the judge to grant bail, and perhaps at some point ask for a change of venue due to all of the publicity around the case—which could already be considered prejudicial. (As we write, Griffiths is still being held at Westchester County Jail and no bail has been set.)

The news of Griffiths’ arrest and the very serious charges is receiving very wide coverage beyond just Westchester County, so the chances of a successful change of venue motion may be increasing every day. While judges are often very reluctant to grant change of venue motions, they will do it if a community demonstrates that it would be difficult to pick an impartial jury to try the case.

For all the reasons, let’s try not to be that community.

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