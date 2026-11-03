The Chronicle has now talked to poll workers and other close observers of the Westchester County wide breakdown of the voting process this morning, which has now been going on for well over than two hours.

While poll workers were first told there were connectivity issues, that now does not appear to be the case. Among the suspected causes are software issues and also misprinting of Election Day ballots, but so far the county Board of Elections has not identified a cause and they are being deluged with calls. We are told that they are preparing for the possibility that the problem will continue for an extended period of time.

Poll workers report that the machines are taking in the ballots but then reject them. Marked ballots are being placed in the orange security bags well known to poll workers and will be counted tonight before other ballots, the Board of Elections is saying.

The League of Women Voters of Northwest Westchester has put out a bulletin has follows: