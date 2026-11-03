The Chronicle has now talked to poll workers and other close observers of the Westchester County wide breakdown of the voting process this morning, which has now been going on for well over than two hours.
While poll workers were first told there were connectivity issues, that now does not appear to be the case. Among the suspected causes are software issues and also misprinting of Election Day ballots, but so far the county Board of Elections has not identified a cause and they are being deluged with calls. We are told that they are preparing for the possibility that the problem will continue for an extended period of time.
Poll workers report that the machines are taking in the ballots but then reject them. Marked ballots are being placed in the orange security bags well known to poll workers and will be counted tonight before other ballots, the Board of Elections is saying.
The League of Women Voters of Northwest Westchester has put out a bulletin has follows:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY VOTING MACHINES DOWN THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY
EMERGENCY PROCEDURES ARE IN PLACE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FROM THE ELECTION PROTECTION COALITION
November 3, 2026
The Election Protection Coalition (which includes the League of Women Voters) is aware of a situation in Westchester County where voting machines are down throughout the County. Trained poll workers are correctly allowing voters to fill out a paper emergency ballot, which is then placed in a secure ballot bag. YOUR VOTE WILL COUNT!
If you would prefer to use a machine - and you have the time - you can return once the machines are fixed. BUT PLEASE VOTE TODAY!
If any voter has any questions or concerns, call the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline. Lawyers are ready to asssit you in multiple languages.
I just voted and it went very smoothly without the availability of the. I received an email from the Westchester County Board of elections saying that the paper that the ballots were printed on was too thick for the machines to accept.
That first sentence should read: without the availability of the voting machine.