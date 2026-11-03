The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Joan Adria D'Amico's avatar
Joan Adria D'Amico
Nov 3

I just voted and it went very smoothly without the availability of the. I received an email from the Westchester County Board of elections saying that the paper that the ballots were printed on was too thick for the machines to accept.

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1 reply by Michael Balter
Joan Adria D'Amico's avatar
Joan Adria D'Amico
Nov 3

That first sentence should read: without the availability of the voting machine.

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