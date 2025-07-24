Board of Trustees aerates numerous issues at summer work session. Some are likely to stir up the civic waters. [See Correction]
On the agenda: An hour-long discussion of algae overgrowth at Kaplan's Pond, a much shorter discussion of housing growth in the village, retaining wall permits and inspections, and other topics.
Kaplan’s Pond (Photo by Michael Balter)
Last evening’s Board of Trustee work session (July 24) lasted a bit over two hours, and there was a lot on the agenda. A number of the topics involved the world of housing and development, which we will get to in a moment. But perhaps refreshingly, nearly the entire first hour of the meeting was devoted to protecti…