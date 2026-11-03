The Westchester County Board of Elections has apparently retracted its initial statement that the voting machine issues were due to the thickness of the paper the ballots were printed on. That initial statement was put out more than two hours ago and captured in a republication of by the village. An updated statement from the BOE has removed the thickness statement and offers no explanation at this time.

Understanding what has gone wrong is obviously essential not only to fixing the issue, but also for citizens to trust the voting process. As of now there is no information about when the problem will be fixed, and poll workers are now employing emergency procedures with the assumption that they will be necessary for the rest of Election Day.

Many voters in the county are insisting on eventual serious accountability from election officials about what has gone wrong once Election Day is over.

Here is the original statement referring to a thickness issue as published by the Village of Croton-on-Hudson:

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