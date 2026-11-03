The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Myra Oney's avatar
Myra Oney
Nov 3

Please! The thing to remember is that voters can still vote and votes will be counted! This is an example of the system working as intended - that is, there is a technical problem and a back-up plan that is in place and functioning. A conspiracy mind-set is the biggest issue keeping people from voting.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Michael Balter and others
Erica Corwin's avatar
Erica Corwin
Nov 3

I really feel sick to my stomach right now. I’m so upset. In my opinion this is voter suppression.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Balter
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Balter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.