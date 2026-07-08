The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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kimberly pagan's avatar
kimberly pagan
Jul 8

A big bravo to Levenberg and her staff for forcing the truth on this issue. Levenberg is absolutely correct to question her integrity, as lack of it is evident. If she's not going to put the effort in to get signatures and talk to her neighbors, then why should we think that she's actually going to show up for this job?

I hope she's defeated again. I've known her personally and professionally, and her values are ego-driven and don't represent collaboration or respect for all.

It bears repeating that she submitted falsified documents to the court and was exposed.

So that's lying, and perjury, and fraud on Step 1.

Hard pass on her AND Blakeman.

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