Laurie Ryan

A New York judge has invalidated Laurie Ryan’s nominating petition to be a candidate on the “Vote Affordable” ballot line in the 95th Assembly District election after the incumbent, Dana Levenberg, and her campaign manager, Acacia Mauriello, successfully challenged a number of the signatures in a lawsuit filed in early June.

Among the alleged irregularities were signatures apparently put down by relatives of the supposed signatories rather than the actual voters themselves, and a signature from a woman who died early last year. The court action ended on June 29 after Ryan stipulated that she did not have the necessary 1,500 signatures to qualify. The judge ordered the New York State Board of Elections and its commissioners not to put Ryan on the “Vote Affordable” ballot line.

Dana Levenberg (left) and Acacia Mauriello (right)

The “Vote Affordable” ballot line was apparently initiated by Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican running for governor against Kathy Hochul, in an effort to broaden his appeal. Several Republican candidates around the state have tried to join this effort, including Ryan.

Ryan, fresh from her defeat last year in the contest for Westchester County District 9 Legislator at the hands of incumbent Emiljana Ulaj, lives in Cortlandt Manor and is well known to local Republicans and conservatives. We asked her to comment for this story, but she did not respond to repeated queries over a number of hours. If she gets back later we will update this story to reflect her views.

In a press release issued about a week ago, Levenberg and Mauriello took Ryan sharply to task for the serious irregularities in her nominating petition.

"Running for public office requires honesty and integrity," said Acacia Mauriello, Levenberg's campaign manager, who filed the objections to Ryan’s petitions. "These petitions reveal the opposite, as well as a profound lack of respect for voters, whose names should never be signed without their consent. Ryan’s decision to give up her place on the independent ballot line validates questions about her credibility and judgment, and I hope that our District Attorney will investigate this further."

Levenberg added:

“Public trust is earned,” Levenberg said. “When a candidate’s petitions are challenged over allegations this serious, and the candidate ultimately agrees to be removed from the ballot line rather than defend those petitions, voters are entitled to ask whether that candidate has demonstrated the honesty and integrity expected of an elected official.” “Our community deserves leaders who play by the rules from the very beginning of a campaign,” Levenberg continued. “Whether you’re collecting petition signatures or making decisions in office, integrity matters. Actions that call a candidate’s honesty into question undermine public confidence and diminish the credibility that is essential for anyone seeking elected office.”

Ryan’s disqualification on the “Vote Affordable” line does not affect her status as a candidate on the Republican and Conservative Party lines, so she will continue to be the main challenger against Levenberg this coming November.

Judgement by New York Supreme Court Justice Paul I. Marx dated June 29.

Story from the New York Post.

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