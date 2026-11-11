by The Rev. Jennifer Owen, St. Augustine's Episcopal Church

Reverend Jennifer Owen gives the Invocation at today’s Veterans Day ceremonies in Croton-on-Hudson

Editor’s Note: Earlier today we published a photo montage of the Veterans Day commemorations in Croton-on-Hudson, which made brief mention of the Invocation from Rev. Jennifer Owen (also known as “Mother Jenny”) of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in the village. Rev. Owen has since kindly provided us with her notes from the Invocation, which we hope readers will find inspirational.

We gather at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month to celebrate what was originally Armistice Day commemorating the 1918 truce that ended World War I.

The United States Congress declared that this date “should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.”

Our thanksgiving is for

the service of veterans, living and dead;

the service of their caregivers - healthcare professionals, spouses, family members and friends;

those who walk with our veterans long after the battles are over.

On this day of prayer all people are invited into a time of prayer, meditation and reflection on the stillness of armistice - laying down those things that draw us into violent conflict - to articulate our hope for peace and an end to all war.

Our exercises are designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding. To find ways big and small to build bridges across lines of difference, suspicion and hostility in our communities, our country and throughout the world.

As we gather today, let us step into a new stillness together. May we hope for peace that lasts - a peace of the divine that surpasses our understanding and draws us closer together.

The Rev. Jennifer M. Owen is the Rector at St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church in Croton-on-Hudson. She is the granddaughter of Navy and Air Force World War II veterans.

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