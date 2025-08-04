An interview with Brian Pugh. He's going for his fifth term as mayor of Croton. This time around the election is contested.
"I’m glad someone’s stepped forward and wants to fight for their point of view."
Editor’s Note: The Chronicle has now interviewed five of the six candidates for village office in local elections this coming November. Our interview with Croton Democrats trustee candidate Karen Pecora will be published soon. In addition, we will feature additional statements, interviews, and position papers as the campaign proceeds.
CHRONICLE: Thank yo…