The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Michael Balter's avatar
Michael Balter
Oct 31Edited

A comment from me: Some commenters here who are taking Jaffery's side in this are making statements that actually contradict what he himself is quoted as saying took place. Folks are free to have their own interpretations, but they need to be reconciled in some way with what eyewitnesses are saying happened. Both Jaffery and Murtaugh are eyewitnesses, of course, as was Elise Lentz. None of their accounts indicate that Jaffery stopped passing out the water bottles, as some here are claiming.

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Max Tykol/ Bluestein's avatar
Max Tykol/ Bluestein
Oct 31

Fighting hunger, doing charitable work, remembering and honoring Harry Chapin, are the important things this event should be focussed on. Self promotion (while legal and with in his rights) takes away from those focusses. Many other candidates are running for various political positions. There was only one candidate who felt it was appropriate to promote himself there.

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