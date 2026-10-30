Readers of this week’s issue of The Gazette (Oct 29 - Nov 4) may have seen not just one but two publications of a letter by Croton resident Elise Lentz concerning her experiences during the Harry Chapin Memorial Run Against Hunger in Croton on Sunday, October 18. Lentz’s letter, which the paper inadvertently ran on both page 5 and page 9 of the issue (see below), accused Jaffery of passing out campaign water bottles with his name on them to runners at the official finish line.

According to Lentz’s account, two race volunteers asked Jaffery to stop, and she witnessed what she described as “a heated conversation” between them and Jaffery. Lentz added that Jaffery “inserted himself among the volunteers as though he himself were part of the organization” and that he “refused to comply and persistently stepped in the path of the young volunteers” to offer his water bottles to runners at the finish line.

Lentz concluded that the episode showed “a temperament and poor judgment that was not in keeping with a man seeking to serve as a justice in our village” and urged readers to vote for the incumbent, Village Justice Sam Watkins.

The basic details in Lentz’s letter were independently confirmed to us by former Croton trustee Ian Murtaugh, who had not read the letter before we talked to him. Murtaugh also tried to intervene in his capacity as a member of the race’s Board of Directors, as did race director Mike Grayeb.

We asked Jaffery to respond to the allegations, which he did quite quickly, and we are publishing his statement in full before going on to Murtaugh’s account:

“I haven’t read the Gazette letter to which you are referring. I was there that morning and the way I was treated was truly appalling. I wish I were surprised at this point. I was handing out my water bottles past the finish chute of the run. Event organizers approached me and told me that what I was doing was illegal. It wasn’t. I was in a public forum engaging in speech. I had consulted the law before coming down and explained to them that had I been on the race’s route, they would be correct. The organizers then asserted that I posed a safety risk because I was somehow blocking the finish line. Also not true. The organizers called the police and then started snatching water bottles out of my hand and physically blocking me from interacting with anyone. The police came and confirmed that I was engaging in constitutionally-protected activity. They stood next to me until I was finished handing water out to ensure no one continued to physically interfere with me.”

While Lentz made her observations from a short distance, Murtaugh says that he was directly involved in the first part of the incident. He told the Chronicle that his basic role at the race is to manage and assign tasks to the dozens of high school students who serve as volunteers at the annual event.

Former Croton trustee Ian Murtaugh

Murtaugh says that he saw Jaffery handing out campaign literature in the form of water bottles with his name stamped on them to runners just after they passed the finish line near the Croton-Harmon High School. Murtaugh says that Jaffery was standing between the finish line and the point where EMS crews were stationed, and thus was positioned in an area considered part of the race chute, where runners were recovering from their exertions.

Murtaugh says that he asked Jaffery to stop, pointing out that race volunteers already had water bottles to pass out to the runners and that the race was “a non-political event.” Murtaugh says that he asked Jaffery to pass out his bottles elsewhere, and that he told Jaffery he was asking “as a friend.”

Murtaugh says that Jaffery said “I will consider it” but continued to pass out the bottles. Murtaugh then left the scene and told the Harry Chapin race director, Mike Grayeb, about the situation. Grayeb told Murtaugh that he would go over and talk to Jaffery.

Grayeb has not yet responded to our attempts to talk with him. But we have communicated with two other witnesses, both of whom declined to be publicly identified, who say that Grayber also asked Jaffery to stop passing out the water bottles and eventually managed—with the help of a handful of the young volunteers—to move him a little farther away from the finish line area where the runners were recovering.

Croton police did eventually show up, according to the witnesses, but while they did not interfere with Jaffery passing out the bottles, they also did not affirmatively take action to protect his rights to do so, the witnesses say.

We will update this story if and when further information becomes available.

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