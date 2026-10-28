Ali Jaffery

The Chronicle has very recently learned that despite his attempts to resign as treasurer of the Croton Democratic Committee beginning last March—after he became the party’s nominee for Croton Village Justice—as of yesterday (October 27) Jaffery is still considered the organization’s treasurer by the New York State Board of Elections.

This would appear to violate the clear letter of state law concerning election campaigns of judicial candidates, which is considerably stricter than for other elected offices (such as Village Trustee, etc.)

The relevant legislation, which can be read in its entirety at this link, reads as follows:

(A) Incumbent Judges and Others Running for Public Election to Judicial Office. (1) Neither a sitting judge nor a candidate for public election to judicial office shall directly or indirectly engage in any political activity except (i) as otherwise authorized by this section or by law, (ii) to vote and to identify himself or herself as a member of a political party, and (iii) on behalf of measures to improve the law, the legal system or the administration of justice. Prohibited political activity shall include: (a) acting as a leader or holding an office in a political organization; [boldface added] (b) except as provided in paragraph (3) of this subdivision, being a member of a political organization other than enrollment and membership in a political party; (c) engaging in any partisan political activity, provided that nothing in this section shall prohibit a judge or candidate from participating in his or her own campaign for elective judicial office or shall restrict a non-judge holder of public office in the exercise of the functions of that office; (d) participating in any political campaign for any office or permitting his or her name to be used in connection with any activity of a political organization; (e) publicly endorsing or publicly opposing (other than by running against) another candidate for public office; (f) making speeches on behalf of a political organization or another candidate; (g) attending political gatherings; (h) soliciting funds for, paying an assessment to, or making a contribution to a political organization or candidate; or (i) purchasing tickets for politically sponsored dinners or other functions, including any such function for a non-political purpose.

In discussions with the Chronicle over this matter, Jaffery has acknowledged that he was required to resign as the treasurer of Croton Democrats, a position he occupied beginning in July 2025. Jaffery further told us that he has attempted to do so since March of this year. In a statement, Jaffery wrote us:

“I submitted my resignation to the Committee in February prior to the nominating vote for Village Justice and the form confirming my resignation to the BOE back in March. Since then, I have been in constant contact with the BOE to work through paperwork issues, finalize my resignation, and to get my successor registered. I note that I have disclosed my status as a judicial candidate to the BOE at every possible step and was told that I am both permitted and required to shepherd the process along until the required paperwork is completed.”

But the Board of Elections has rejected Jaffery’s submissions over the intervening months. According to documents produced via the New York State Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) which the Chronicle has obtained, the Board of Elections wrote to Jaffery as recently as September 14 of this year and again rejected his resignation. In addition to several errors in filling out the resignation form, the Board cited three missing or deficient documents:

A missing 32 Day Pre-Primary report for 2026.

A missing 11 Day Pre-Primary Report for 2026.

A deficient 32 Day Pre-General Report for 2025.

We have asked Jaffery repeatedly to clarify or add to his statement above and explain why these reports are still missing or deficient six months after he first attempted to resign. He has not responded further to those requests as of this publication.

The bottom line is that Jaffery has apparently been in violation of New York state election law during his entire electoral campaign for Croton Village Justice.

The documents also suggest that Croton Democrats district leader Karen Pecora attempted to take over as treasurer in July of this year, but her application was apparently not acted upon by the Board of Elections because Jaffery was still the official treasurer.

The records of past Croton Democrats treasurers suggest that this is a highly unusual state of affairs; private statements to us by some district leaders that this has not been a problem before are supported by the FOIL documents. For example:

— The late Carol Shanesy sent her resignation form on May 6, 2024, and it was approved by the BOE on May 16 of that year. — Adam Shapiro sent his resignation form on July 24, 2024, and it was approved by the BOE on July 30 of that year. — Jeffrey Slippen (husband of Trustee Maria Slippen) submitted his resignation form on June 20, 2025 and it was approved by the BOE on June 25 of that year.

In these cases, the documents reflect that the Board of Elections did not ask these treasurers for any additional reports of the kind that it has requested of Ali Jaffery.

We also asked the chair and vice-chair of the Croton Democratic Committee, Michael Eisenkraft and Andy Levitt, respectively (Levitt was recently elected to replace Emiljana Ulaj) to comment on the situation. We received the following response from Levitt:

“I don’t think it’s accurate to say that the committee has ‘allowed’ Ali to remain treasurer. My understanding is that Ali resigned as treasurer around the time he got the committee’s endorsement for village justice. As you may know, the committee elected a treasurer to replace him back in March. As I understand it, Ali learned at some point that the BOE had not processed his resignation because they needed some follow up on various documents/filings, which they will only accept from him, and Ali is in the process of taking care of it.”

At the same time that Levitt was elected as vice-chair, Croton Democrats elected Jodi Epstein Hoellger, a local communications and fundraising specialist, to replace Jaffery as their treasurer. But she has not been able to take up her official duties, and will not be able to until the Board of Elections accepts Jaffery’s resignation.

Commentary:

With early voting already begun, the Chronicle considered long and hard over several days whether it was appropriate to publish this report. We kept hoping that Jaffery would supply us with a detailed and credible explanation for why he has continued to be the official treasurer during his entire campaign, and why he has been unable to supply the documents that the Board of Elections is asking for.

We considered it possible that the fault was with the BOE, and that perhaps Jaffery had already submitted the missing and deficient forms. We asked Jaffery to tell us if he had done so, or at least provide an explanation. (His statement published above is from this morning.)

The Chronicle’s job is to provide readers and potential voters with information that could be important in their decisions about who to vote for, including decisions about which of the two candidates for Croton Village Justice has the best qualifications and judicial temperament to hold this sensitive and important position.

Given Jaffery’s failure or inability to fully answer what we think are simple and straightforward questions about why he is still the official treasurer of the Croton Democratic Committee in apparent violation of the clear letter of New York state law, we have made the decision to publish.

If we receive further comment from Jaffery, or further information that sheds light on these issues, we will update this report right away.

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