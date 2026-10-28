The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Theo Mandel's avatar
Theo Mandel
Oct 28

One of the most despicable bad-faith attacks from Jaffery supporters is that his opponent, Judge Watkins, is too old. This ageist charge comes despite Watkins being as sharp and professional as ever, by the accounts of lawyers, staff, and citizens who appear in his court. “Too old” mostly implies poor judgment. Fair enough, this office absolutely needs someone with sound judgment. So we would never want someone in this role who might:

-- Send a juvenile, offensive email as a lawyer and be sanctioned by the court for it

-- Write a letter to the local newspaper falsely claiming that a village trustee nominee lied about her party registration

-- Post a claim on his website that his opponent was retiring, only take it down when confronted, and be charged with unfair campaign practices by the Westchester Fair Campaign Practices Committee

-- Make a bizarre public claim that the court lacks proper letterhead, when it does, and when a simple inquiry would have confirmed it

-- Apparently fail to properly resign as a campaign treasurer, leaving him in violation of campaign finance regulations

Yes, there are real questions about one candidate’s judgment here. It’s not the one who is supposedly too old.

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John Mckeon's avatar
John Mckeon
Oct 28

This is the second significant conflict of interest event associated with the conduct of our Democrat, village government in the last few months. After the conflicted appointment of a village trustee to the position, of village Director of operations, we now have a conflicted Democrat running for village justice here in Croton on Hudson. For me this repeated illegal activity by our local party leadership that is in control of our village is a major embarrassment. This unchecked conduct ultimately reflects negatively on the caliber of the citizens in our community who fail to rise up against this conduct.

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