Photos provided by CCoHOPE Indivisible.

Yesterday we published a press release announcing this planned protest organized by New York Communities for Change, Food & Water Watch, Lower Hudson Valley Indivisible Chapters (including our local CCoHOPE chapter) and others. It did indeed take place.

From the press release:

“Peekskill’s rally is the latest in a mounting chorus urging Schumer to drop his run for Senate Majority Leader and stop pushing MAGA policies like the Dirty Data Center Deal. Activists have been holding regular rallies outside Schumer’s office and home in NYC as nationwide support grows for Senator Chris Van Hollen’s bid to become Senate Majority Leader.”

Others have pointed out that if Schumer became Senate Majority Leader in January, the nation would be led by three New Yorkers: Schumer, presumptive Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries, and President Donald Trump. While that might make some proud, it alarms many progressive Democrats who think that neither Schumer nor Jeffries have effectively fought Trump’s policies over the past two years and are not the best choices to tackle the challenges (and possible dangers) of his lame duck presidency.

The Chronicle will continue to cover this debate as it unfolds in our local community.

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