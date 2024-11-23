A tour of Mount Airy Road and "Red Hill"
A former realtor, and now Managing Editor of The New Croton Review, would take his clients to see these historic houses--and sold a number of them himself.
by Bruce Dollar
Mabel Dodge House, 27 Finney Farm Road (Photo by Bruce Dollar)
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article was published by the author in January 2009 in The Gazette.
Early in the last century – the Twentieth, that is – Croton-on-Hudson became a Mecca for New York’s artsy, leftist crowd. Easy access from the City via the new electric …