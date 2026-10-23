The Croton Chronicle

The Croton Chronicle

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Constancia Warren's avatar
Constancia Warren
Oct 24

A thoughtful interview that covers a lot of ground. Lots to ponder here about what is best for the future of Croton.

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Theo Mandel's avatar
Theo Mandel
Oct 23

Thanks for a thorough interview. Len is clearly intelligent and knows municipal government well. On the hard questions, though, he deflects. Asked about serious issues with the IDEA committee, he talked about a festival. Asked about trust during the hiring process, he rejected the premise. His leadership style also comes across as paternalistic: he calls residents’ concerns sincere, then asks them to trust the results and call him for coffee instead of answering in public. “A public servant, not a perfect servant” is a nice line, but it means little from someone who never owns up to a mistake he made.

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