Editor’s Note: This interview with Len Simon was conducted in Croton on Saturday October 17 and forms part of the Chronicle’s extensive campaign coverage. Early voting begins tomorrow, October 24, at the Croton Municipal Building and many other locations.

THE CROTON CHRONICLE: Len, you’re known as a positive guy, and that’s my perception of you. So let’s start off positive. Let’s go back, you were just mentioning to me off tape that you moved here in 2019.

LEN SIMON: Yes, in January of 2019.

CHRONICLE: With Linda [Simon], so you are relative newcomers to Croton.

LEN: Yes.

CHRONICLE: And yet, by the following year you were on the Board of Trustees, and right smack in the middle of a pandemic.

LEN: Yes.

CHRONICLE: For those who don’t know your history, give me maybe a five minute sketch of how you managed to get on the Board of Trustees.

LEN: Let me go back a little bit before. I spent literally my entire professional life working for city governments in one capacity or another. Local governments, I should say. Ten years at the U.S. Conference of Mayors, most of those as Assistant Executive Director. And then I had my own firm for 31 years, Simon and Company, representing over time, cities, counties, transportation authorities, housing authorities, parks, schools, any element of a local government was something that we did. And it was really a three pronged approach. One is, we did our best to get them resources, money, for priority projects they identified. Transportation centers, new roads, youth centers, senior centers, things of that nature.

Secondly, solving problems, and what I found is that federal agencies can cause problems even when they have the best of intentions. In order to fix those, it just requires rolling up your sleeves and finding the appropriate officials, and explaining what happened in a particular instance, and trying to fix that. And third is just to carry the flag for that municipality in Washington, where policy is being made, legislation is being passed, where your Congressional delegation is, and the White House and the executive agencies. We did that for 31 years.

And in the process, Linda and I had three kids, they grew up and all moved to New York. So after 40 plus years working in DC, actually a total of 48 if you include my college years—

CHRONICLE: That’s right, you went to George Washington University.

LEN: Or The George Washington University, as people would say, I would tell them that and they would say “Oh, Georgetown!” Being an honest guy, I would say, no, George Washington. We felt, Linda had been, was a teacher, had been a journalist, we both felt young enough at that point to reboot our lives. The first priority was eliminating the New Jersey Turnpike, from our lives and our kids’ lives, that is getting closer to… when we sat down with our kids, we said, what do you think of the idea of us moving closer? And they said closer is great, but not too close! I grew up in the Bronx and Yonkers, from nine until high school graduation, so I had a tremendous number of close friends here, from high school, and life and all that.

I was talking to one of them, and he said, you really should move up here, and you would just love the river towns. Different from Yonkers, and when I was growing up in Yonkers I probably could not have found the river towns on a map, we were just very much focused on our little neighborhood there. So we decided, we moved here in 2019, in many ways emotionally we started that process around 2016. We came up here, looked at all the river towns, over a ten day period, finally just decided that Croton had the most appeal to us.

We did an unusual thing, we made the unofficial decision to move at least two or three years away from moving. I knew that if we were going to make such a monumental change in our lives, first you’ve got to sell the house, you have to transition a business, our business was all based on personal relationships. So I knew I couldn’t just say, well I’m leaving, you can find me in Croton! We had targeted 2019. But in the summer of 2016 I contacted our then Village Manager Janine King, I said, my wife and I are considering a move up here, and Croton looks like a place where we might end up, can I come and meet with you?

CHRONICLE: Did you know Janine before that?

LEN: No. I knew that there was a strong likelihood that she had an email I could find! So I just contacted her by email.

CHRONICLE: I don’t want to say that’s unique, because I am sure somebody else has done it, but it is unusual to contact the Village Manager as the first thing you do.

LEN: It was. But I felt that, I feel a kindred spirit relationship with almost any municipality, so I felt that, I understood in general what she does, and looking around… at that point, at the time, the best AirBnB we could find at the time was in Croton.

CHRONICLE: The one on Van Wyck?

LEN: Yes, the old Hamilton House. While we would travel to a couple of river towns each day, we would always come home to our AirBnB.

CHRONICLE: And that also put you very close to the Municipal Building!

LEN: Yes, less than a couple of blocks. We sat down with Janine and she was very gracious, and we just said, happily we were in a position where we weren’t looking for jobs. But we were looking to be useful. So we asked, should we come to Croton, around 2019, do you think given our backgrounds and our interests, are there things we could do to be helpful?

CHRONICLE: So you had the idea of being involved in community affairs from the very beginning, that was actually one of—

LEN: Very much so, because it took me a while to articulate this. We weren’t interested in what might be regarded as the classic R-word of retirement, we were looking to reboot. I knew it was time after 31 years of running a company, nothing is going to take you away from that company unless you want to go. I thought, I’ve done this for a long time, it would be nice to have a fresh start. But we considered a very active life, and my initial observation was that there’s a lot of different things that you can do. Having sat down with Janine we felt very encouraged, and at that point we became possibly the furthest away subscribers of The Gazette. Maybe there are others. We were literally sitting in The Black Cow and saw, hey they’ve got a newspaper here! That’s a good way of keeping up with what’s going on. So we became subscribers.

As we got closer we eventually figured out our housing. Very exciting. Once we figured out where we were going to live, the late [Barnard] “Butch” Doran, the builder, right before… Butch was a great guy, he had obtained this property on Old Post Road North, it was long before we came on the scene, there was a fire there in the 1980s, someone purchased the land after the fire, chose not to build, eventually more than 20 or 30 years later, Butch got possession of the land and subdivided it, and that’s how…

CHRONICLE: There’s two houses, with A and B addresses.

LEN: Two very different houses, very different on the outside.

CHRONICLE: A subdivision.

LEN: Subdivision, yes. Once that came about, in terms of, hey this is where we’re going to live, we started coming up probably every three weeks or so, we’d jump in the car and spend the weekend somewhere. At that point I think the Hamilton House was undergoing a lot of renovations, so we ended up not staying here as much as we wanted, but…

As we got closer I reconnected with Janine, and she said oh, remember you well, you should sit down with the mayor at some point. It might have been one of the last of our weekend trips, or very soon after we got here, but it was probably, January 2019, sat down with the mayor [Brian Pugh], also at The Black Cow. We had not met. I said here’s our thoughts and plans, would love to be helpful. Most of the clients that I worked with, most of the municipalities, our day to day contact was with the mayor. So I worked for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the national organization which represents cities over 30,000 [population], and so I felt like I understood local priorities, and also I had been reading, I said just let me know how we can be helpful.

I didn’t put any constraints on it or any barriers, and it was a great conversation, he probably said something along the lines of, in a relatively short time we’re going to have a solicitation for committee and board vacancies. You should do that.

CHRONICLE: So even during that first discussion, the possibility of your being involved in village government in some way was already broached.

LEN: If we had an animal services board, which we didn’t, that would have been perfectly fine, because to me at that point, helping out village government was one of four or five things that I imagined I would be doing. And so I filled out the form. The biggest problem with the form, is that I saw myself potentially being interested in planning, zoning, recreation, housing, whatever, sustainability. So I filled out the forms in 2019, a month or so later, sometime in March he appointed me to the Zoning Board [of Appeals.]

The Zoning Board at the time, until very recently, ten months ago, December 2025, had a fantastic chair in Christine Wagner. She was honored—

CHRONICLE: Just very recently.

LEN: Yes, twice, once last year, by the Westchester Municipal Planning Federation, and the New York State Planning Federation. I enjoyed that very much. There were some instances where there were larger issues involved, but most issues were folks trying to adapt their homes to the modern world. Either their families had changed, or they had bought the house ten years ago, and their physical needs were different. So it was about a porch, a shed, and you would see how the process works, and in, the two years I served, the abundance of cases ended up very positively. I am currently one of the liaisons to the ZBA.

I loved the Zoning Board process.

CHRONICLE: Len, why don’t we fast forward to your actually coming on the Board of Trustees itself.

LEN: Yes, so one of my neighbors on Old Post Road North, two or three houses down, was Andy Simmons, he was on the board at the time. I thought it was so amazing, it sounds a little bit like someone likes government too much, but I was so excited that the Municipal Building was just down the street from me. Not like when I lived in Bethesda or DC, miles away, For ten years I’m representing a thousand cities, for 31 years anywhere from 20 to 25 municipal clients, for almost that entire time the closest municipality geographically we ever worked for was Pittsburgh, 250 miles away from DC… So the idea of just being able to pop into a City Hall, municipal building hearing, was very exciting for me to see it up close and personal.

And then you learn Channel 78 is a good resource as well. There were a number of debates in 2019 on zoning, things of that nature, I thought it would be helpful to provide a little perspective, as a resident, …In one of the cities I worked, the mayor always talked about high performing cities, that was his definition of successful cities, they were taking a look at their zoning, taking a look at what the housing needs were, for the coming generation.

CHRONICLE: You mentioned Andy Simmons being on the board, that was a connection—

LEN: Yes I will get to that. And then, now and then I would just do, talk to board members, there was one instance where the board came to me, they were about, thinking about hiring a consultant, they had realized that they needed to do an evaluation process for the Village Manager, Janine, which hadn’t been done for a while. They were about to hire someone to help them on that, but they said do you know anything about that? And I said, best practices, in most of the municipalities I’ve worked in, the City Manager, would last about five years, there were always evaluations. I did a little report for them outlining what that was. Towards the end of 2019, Andy decided, at least it was communicated to me, that he was not going to stand for another term. I think he was just busy, busy in work and life and all that. He felt one term was enough.

And so they said there’s going to be a number of candidates, and would you consider doing it. I had done the Zoning Board, the mayor asked me to help out the Sustainability Committee. The areas where I ended up spending the most time professionally, because that’s where the needs were in the cities, were environmental/sustainability, transportation/infrastructure, housing/economic development, that kind of thing. So I had been doing the Zoning Board, Sustainability Committee, I had been sitting in on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, because I was really interested in that. I had become, through the efforts of the late, great John Habib, a wonderful guy, sorry you never got to know him—

CHRONICLE: Yes, but I’ve heard plenty about him—

LEN: John got me involved in the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber. And I said John I don’t have a business, they said oh no they want civic members, I loved going to chamber meetings, I have become active in Temple Israel. In all of the municipalities I had worked with, the Rotary was a great part of civic life. I said hey there’s a Rotary here, I’ve got to get involved.

Within that first year, in addition to the civic stuff, I was doing the Rotary, I was active in Temple Israel, and, in those years of 2017 and 2018, when we were doing most of our planning to come here, I looked on a map, lo and behold, the FDR Library is only 40 miles from here. I did the same thing with them as I did with Janine King, when I get here can I come and talk to you. They said absolutely, we can use all the help we can get. Presidential history, after 40 years in Washington, had really become my passion. Once I got up there, it became second nature to talk to people walking around at FDR, as a docent, as often as I can

That first year, 2019, I ended up doing one day a week, kept that pace through Covid. Institutions like presidential museums just closed down. I was physically there that second week in March [2020] when it closed down. I would drive up there, the provisions they made, there’s a lot of hands on things at the library, they covered all of those, do not touch these. The National Archives in DC was making the choice based on all the libraries, it was about two years before they got up and running.

So Richard Masur was the chairman of the Democratic Party at the time, so at the end of 2019 he said would you consider, there will be other candidates, will you consider running, you’ve shown interest, you’ve got the time. For me, having been a staff member to elected officials all my professional career, worked in politics at age of 15, our Congressman in Yonkers. There would be no greater honor than to be chosen by your neighbors and fellow residents. So I said sure. I think by the time we got to the nominating process some folks had decided it wasn’t the time for them, so I got the nomination.

I had the endorsement of the Democratic Party and the Working Families Party. There were no other candidates that year and in 2022.

CHRONICLE: So what I’d like to do at this point, because I think we’ve done a really good job of covering your early history and especially how you got involved in Croton politics, is to take a great leap forward to the issues that are facing us in this particular election. I think that in the Candidates Forum that we had on October 8 and so forth the things you are proud of in terms of your accomplishments in Croton are very clear. So I’d like to, you described 2020 and 2022, you had a period of four years where you were unopposed, Croton United had disappeared in 2017—

LEN: Yes, that was before my time, there might not have been many candidates but there were many voices!

CHRONICLE: Absolutely. Croton United has clearly never completely gone away. The reason I want to go to 2024, although there was a lot of grumbling, by 2024 the housing issue especially had led to, you could call it a pushback, but it took the form of the creation of Voice of Croton, and a write-in election where they got a third of the vote. So suddenly there was an argument going on. But that was a write-on vote, but then in 2025, you weren’t running then, the mayor came very close to losing—

LEN: It was close, yes.

CHRONICLE: So here’s the question. You were very earnestly pursuing the projects, the housing was very much part of the mayor’s agenda, it was very much part of your agenda—

LEN: Absolutely.

CHRONICLE: By 2024 you had already been Deputy Mayor for about a year?

LEN: December 2023.

CHRONICLE: Almost a year. All of a sudden we’re in a situation in Croton where we are really divided, or at least electorally we are. There may be many reasons, but the question is, how do you see, personally and politically, this pushback? What do you think the reasons were for it, was it a surprise to you?

LEN: It’s a fair question. First of all, I think peoples’ concerns are always legitimate, and I think it’s our obligation, whether we are elected officials or friends and neighbors, to take them seriously. When people have told me that, as they have, I spend a lot of time talking to people here in the village, I like to joke that most of my stipend goes directly to The Black Cow.

CHRONICLE: I think that’s the first place where I first sat down and talked to you, The Black Cow. You had your electric bike outside, I remember it well.

LEN: So what I like to try to do is put it in perspective in a serious way. Each of these housing efforts have to be looked at in their context, and in terms of where they stand today. So looking at the big picture, I went over these in the debate, I’m just looking at my tenure. We’ve added 33 units at Maple Commons, and then 33 units at The Hudson, and then, if you want, those are the ones that are occupied. Soon to come are the five that are between the Samurai and the Harmon Deli, [325 South Riverside Avenue], so that’s about 71 units.

I talked about this last week, we have, my phrase that I use, my past life, everyone comes to visit us in Croton on their way to or from someplace else, so I have had, I keep a tally of this, either 25 or 30 city officials or friends come and visit us, I do a standard tour that starts at the dam and ends up at Croton Point Park, and everything in between, including the solar array and all of that. We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from them on Maple Commons as well as on The Hudson. They don’t live here, so the stakes are lower for them. So 71 units over say the six years that I’ve been on the board, I think has been modest to what you might see in other municipalities.

In addition, in both cases, the impacts have been either modest or accommodated in advance.

CHRONICLE: So do you think that people are, that it’s exaggerated, the concern about development?

LEN: No, I think like I said, I take their concerns very sincerely, so it’s not an exaggeration from their perspective. But I ask them to just look at the results over time, and let’s judge those. Then you get to Lot A, we concluded our regulatory work on Lot A, the village board did the special permit in December 2024, the Planning Board six months later did the site plan approval, June 2025. Over a year ago. Still some technical work to do on the site before construction can begin. We will see what happens there in terms of the timing, but clearly that’s coming online not tomorrow, it’s going to be a couple of years.

But I think, it has its critics, no doubt about that, just like Maple Commons or The Hudson, I take their concerns to heart, it’s coming from a good place, it’s sincere, I think it’s going to be a good project. ToD, Transit Oriented Development is not a new thing, it’s something that cities, towns and villages of all sizes have had success with, and I think we will as well. And then at last , 1380 Albany Post Road, it’s been dormant—

CHRONICLE: Very dormant.

LEN: It’s been so dormant that they have had to renew their site plan, they may have to again, that was a project that everyone worked hard on and there was very little opposition to it. It was very consistent with what our Comprehensive Plan calls the North Gateway, border area.

CHRONICLE: During the Candidates Forum, the question came up whether there should be a moratorium on new housing. Not even Mary Lynn Dlabola really went there, obviously you did not, but what you did say was that you thought the best way to handle balanced development was this 1% [growth] per year or 10% every ten years. To play devil’s advocate here, it sounds like a low number, but in Croton, which has a population of about 8,300, we’re talking 1% population growth—

LEN: Yes.

CHRONICLE: Then we would be talking about 83 more people per year, over say ten years, in the village. If you have a couple and throw in a kid, I haven’t done the math exactly, but you are still talking about one Maple Commons or one The Hudson every year in the village.

LEN: Yes.

CHRONICLE: So if you put it that way, and given the objections people make every time one of these projects comes up, then your 1% does translate into a new Maple Commons. Assuming we are talking about multifamily housing, that we are not going to be building much new single family housing.

LEN: First of all, I like the policy, all of the above. We want all of the above housing. We want market rate rental, market rate condos, affordable rental, affordable condos, and ADUs, not all at once. What you’re saying on paper makes sense, but with the strong proviso or footnote that there isn’t that much happening when you look down the road. Lot A will certainly get done, that’s going to add a hundred units, 425 South Riverside… the village had an interest in deploying its own public property to add to its own housing supply, and that’s what was done with Maple Commons. And with Lot A. We have no more public property to deploy.

As an example, every now and then we will get a little criticism on 1 Half Moon Bay, the project that didn’t happen. I think that’s a good example of taking a quick look and saying, way too big for Croton, but we will certainly entertain something way smaller. I think it’s a pretty good site for housing but the developer was not interested in it.

CHRONICLE: I’m glad you mentioned 1 Half Moon Bay Drive, that history, don’t you think it’s likely that those investors, mini-consortium of owners that includes part of the Finkelstein family itself still, one of these days, it’s not going to be a tire warehouse forever, that they are going to come back with a mixed—

LEN: No idea.

CHRONICLE: Commercial, residential?

LEN: I have no idea, we’ve had no contact with them, as far as I’m concerned it’s the distant past. But 425 South Riverside is a good example of what we face in the future. A project that may or may not happen. But I think most people would acknowledge it’s not a bad site for housing, under the right circumstances. But the Planning Board held an initial hearing, we have a lot of faith in our Planning Board, I think it was as far back as June, they’ll come back I’m sure at some point—

CHRONICLE: Are we sure they will?

LEN: I’m trying to be polite, as long as the Planning Board has something on its agenda it meets every two weeks, my point there, and this is not to cast any doubt on 425, that’s up to 425 ownership and the Planning Board. My point is that the question of scale, 1%, the future, is very much about what the private sector might think of doing on land that they own. And having said that, I’m literally not aware of any future projects beyond 425. Now, if you look at Croton, in our system, just like we saw at 25 South Riverside, The Hudson emerged from things that were something else, I suppose that’s possible. But it goes back to your point, which is not a bad one, remembering that our 1% is from 2020 to 2030, that ten year span, we’ll see what happens, we may not achieve that 1%.

CHRONICLE: The way you describe things… obviously a lot of people are worried about the 1%, ten percent over ten years and so on, but it looks completely possible that we might be hard put to even get to 1%, do you agree?

LEN: No one is pacing around the municipal building saying, “Oh my God, we’re not going to meet our quota this year!” So we’ll see what happens. People very likely have forgotten, the reason why 2030 was a good date, to have these two bookends, 2020 and 2030, is that after 2030 we’ll have the census, assuming we still have… and then, at least the mayor has suggested, and I have endorsed the concept, what a perfect time to redo, or at least take a good hard look at our Comprehensive Plan, which was last fully done in 2017, amended a little bit with some of the work we did on zoning. But that’s a generational, a generation is about 20 years, you start in 2030 for the census, get the results around 2031, start the Comprehensive Plan process in 2031 or 2032, that’s about a generation, and I think that’s a good time to take a look at that.

CHRONICLE: So to summarize this part of our discussion, I hear you not wanting to say that people are exaggerating the issue, or not discount peoples’ concerns, but it does sound as though you’re saying that this idea we are going to turn into Yonkers, as some have used the city’s name pejoratively, I know you are from there, but it sounds as though this development, or urbanization, is not something we should be worried about.

LEN: I think, I would put it in this context, every single development project, and I would put commercial and retail in that category, deserves the most scrutiny we can bring to any of them. But I ask people to look at them on their merits, let us know where we can improve, and also put it in the larger context. I’m on the executive committee of the Westchester Municipal Officials Association, and I know we’re not White Plains, I know we’re not New Rochelle, or Port Chester, but the size of development there is massive. I was talking to the City Manager in Port Chester, I asked how many units do you have on your drawing board, and he said between about 6,000 and 7,000.

CHRONICLE: I know they are booming there, I’ve read about it.

LEN: And similarly, White Plains and New Rochelle. Again I think we’re in a smaller class, now and certainly as we move forward.

CHRONICLE: This has died down a little bit, but those in the village who are fiercely opposed to expanding at all, have broached, I won’t name names, have broached the idea that in Harmon, because of the zoning, a developer is going to come in and buy ten houses, or God knows how many, and knock them all down and put in some kind of giant thing. And the Board of Trustees and the Planning Board are going to let them do that. This is the kind of thing I’ve been hearing now for the past two or three years.

LEN: I would say, in a situation like this, you can only speak for yourself, but not on my watch! Harmon is a wonderful neighborhood, it’s been with us for decades, and made a wonderful contribution to our community, it’s the co-name of our train station, and our school system. Nothing like that would happen in Harmon if I had anything to do with it.

CHRONICLE: Okay, that’s very clearly stated.

LEN: And as an example, I used to, when I was in Montgomery County, I served on the infill commission, when you look at the project between Samurai and the Harmon Deli, that’s a good example of effective use of space. Probably 100% of us just consideredthat an alley, and now it becomes a home for five families. And the scale is right, and it looks like, people have said, why can’t you do something like the housing above Baked by Susan. Maybe we can, and maybe someone wants to. If others want to, if an owner or developer wants to do that, either in Harmon… another example, people forget, if you go to the Upper Village, how much housing is already there, in the one or two stories above the stores.

CHRONICLE: But obviously that kind of thing is on a much smaller scale than people are worried about.

LEN: Yes, but you’ll see things like that happening throughout the village, rather than in some massive thing that’s going to take private homes. Going back to my “all of the above,” I should add, when I do the list properly, it includes townhouses, if someone wants to think about those, as well as single family homes. We say we’re landlocked, and maybe we are, but folks who want to build single family homes, and there is space available, we welcome that.

CHRONICLE: Okay, I think that covers that topic nicely. So we started out positive, and now we are getting into controversies. I would like to get into two or three local controversies that are particularly, dicey or whatever is the right word, particularly contentious.

LEN: That’s why they’re controversies.

CHRONICLE: Right. And then we can flow back out and look into the future as we end the discussion. The one thing, and I think this is probably one of the things that has been most contentious in the past several weeks, is that during the Candidates Forum, one of the questions was what do we need to do to restore trust and transparency. The question seemed to be focused on the Board of Trustees, although it seemed to bleed more into the entire community. And both Maria and Mary Lynn accepted the premise of the question, and talked about trust and transparency, but you, to the surprise of a lot of people, I was a little bit surprised myself, objected to the premise of the question, and you didn’t really agree there was an issue.

The reason that I and some people had a problem with you’re disagreeing with the premise is that we had just seen Stacey and Maria editorial in both The Gazette and the Chronicle, we had seen Maria sit and read a statement at the Board of Trustees saying that we needed a written rule, that everyone should be informed at the same time, and obviously a lot of this focused around the hiring of Nora Nicholson as Assistant Village Manager.

So, not everybody agreed with you that the premise was wrong. Two trustees were raising it. How do we reconcile the way they are seeing it and the way you see it?

LEN: I will try to be as clear as I can on this. The distinction I was drawing, it comes not only from experience here in Croton but from a lifetime of experience, is something wrong, or is something an area where there can be improvements? The premise that I was rejecting was that our village board, or any individuals, had done something wrong and there needed to be corrections for that error or misjudgement. But can we improve? That’s where I have the luxury of having had the best mentors you can ever have. You divide your work into three areas: daily work.. And then secondly is continuous improvement. And third is breakthrough efforts.

If, for example, anyone says I would have done that differently, I say give me a suggestion, let’s see if we can improve that process. In that particular instance, those trustees made a particular proposal, I have no problem with it.

CHRONICLE: For the written rule, that everybody gets the information at the same time?

LEN: No problem with that.

CHRONICLE: So you would support that?

LEN: I have supported it. But I think it’s an improvement, it’s part of continuous improvement. There are other areas of improvement as well. But I elevate the word trust to a much higher level, if you didn’t like what we did, and you have some recommendations for how we can improve our work in the future, let’s see what they are, and I might agree. In this instance I did. But I don’t regard that as a matter of trust, or having breached trust with with anyone. Because you have to look at these things on a case by case basis.

CHRONICLE: But Maria and Stacey have been quite explicit that they do see it as a matter of trust. They haven’t accused you and the mayor of of engaging in some kind of deliberate–well, I guess it depends on how you interpret it–but maybe the most fair way to put it would be that they feel that whether it was deliberate or just political habit, or common practice, they felt shut out of the decisions about hiring the Assistant Village Manager.

LEN: If we go back to the original point, let me respond. I completely respect their view, or their right to have that view. I think we’ve addressed that. But I also reject the premise of the League of Women Voters question. And metrics are important. I did not get a lot of, or any that I recall, feedback from the public. If they were referring to that I have to put myself back in the debate. I probably assumed they were referring to that.

CHRONICLE: Referring to a broader sentiment in the village? Is that what you are referring to?

LEN: No, if they were referring to Nora specifically.

CHRONICLE: To that specific case.

LEN: Yes.

CHRONICLE: Okay. Why don’t we segue then to–

LEN: But also by the way, trying not to mix things up here, I think possibly my response to that was, call me.

CHRONICLE: Yes you did say that.

LEN: I probably should have included my phone number, it’s easily found, but others do. That’s why, like I said, almost all of my income from the village is almost automatically transferred to The Black Cow. Because people call me up, and I would much rather—everyone’s got their own style, their own approach on these things–my father and mother gave me a typewriter when I was 15, and I started I started typing with two fingers, never got beyond that–rather than getting into seven or eight emails, I will respond to folks appropriately if that’s the right way to do it, but if they seriously have issues they want to talk about, I just so much prefer meeting with them one on one, let’s have a conversation. I think that’s an appropriate remedy to a lot of these things. We must have dozens of people on our task forces and boards. Another way to deal with these issues is to try to get involved…

CHRONICLE: Let me then ask you about an issue that kind of overlaps with the Nora situation, which also became contentious, at least among some people, and that was the question of recusal. So we can talk about two things, the pigeons–don’t worry, we’re not going to go into all the issues around the pigeons–but more about the process. The question of recusal, two instances where it came into play or could have come into play. One was obviously the pigeons, and I was there when you recused yourself, and you recused yourself reluctantly. You had talked to the Village Attorney and you did not see a legal reason to recuse yourself, but you recused yourself to not give the appearance of impropriety.

LEN: I would say regretfully, as [former New York City mayor and Congressman] John Lindsay once said, where you stand depends on where you sit. These things are often, these judgements are often made in the moment. As I said in my statement when I made my recusal, it’s not my habit to respond to a request for help by measuring the distance of the requestor to my home. And when we started the conversation, I can take you back two years where I was having a comparable conversation with another, not a neighbor, but someone I knew fairly well, and it was all about the chickens. His neighbor had chickens, I think roosters, geese, I tried to help him. That led to a realization, we are a small government, you can’t deal with everything simultaneously or that you would like to, but that led to a realization that our animal and fowl code was hopelessly outdated, maybe 30, 40, 50 years old.

We knew at some point we had to deal with that. We are an entrepreneurial board, that means every week we come up with new things for the manager to do. So one of those things was, after dealing with this chicken situation, so we are taking a look at the code, this situation happens down the street from me. And it’s not only the homeowners, but it’s a letter with 40 signatures on there. That’s what we had.

CHRONICLE: The pro-pigeon movement had not yet arisen.

LEN: Yes. Exactly. I should say, again I’m recused from this, speaking not for myself, but what they felt, it’s not just a couple of pigeons flying around, it’s a contingent. I thought it would be good to try to be helpful to them. Once the larger context came into place it became something to consider. The other thing, I’m speaking very theoretically here, if I’m fighting for something that’s important, and I know I’m the only one that’s fighting for it, if my voice is removed this issue is not going to be dealt with adequately. There might be an incentive to stay in there so a point of view can be presented.

CHRONICLE: I think that when you expressed your regrets at feeling that you had to recuse yourself you were clear about it.

LEN: When we had that initial conversation it was unanimous among the colleagues [on the Board of Trustees.] I’ve learned at the knees of the best legislators in the country. When you have one point of view, and another that’s the opposite, you need to find the middle. Find the third way. I was very confident that my colleagues, minus me, with the help of the Manager, with the help of the Attorney, would find the third way that would make sense, and I wish them well on that.

CHRONICLE: So let’s segue then, remember I said there were two situations, and the one we’re talking about now is perhaps the easier of the two. But the other one is, there were several elements on the Nora Nicholson hire, and the way that process went. People had all kinds of suspicions and all kinds of criticisms of the way that process was done. Among them, where you come in, that you were on the panel that interviewed the finalists—

LEN: Yes.

CHRONICLE: And that Nora was your campaign manager. And then into that mix, you throw in the meeting which got kind of sharp between Stacey and the Village Manager about the division between the Village Manager’s prerogatives in terms of hiring staff and so forth, and the role of the board. That was an interesting moment I think for the village to have that stated so clearly and to see the Village Manager really defending his position there, I think it was educational for a lot of people. So the problem that some people have, I haven’t taken a survey, but you were on the final interviewing committee, and not only were you a member of the board, thereby bleeding over into this division that the Village Manager talked about, but Nora was your campaign manager. So there was some bad feeling there, and some feeling that you should not have been doing that. Not even in an advisory capacity.

So how do you respond to that? Was it a mistake?

LEN: Well, I can’t speak for the Manager. Among the things I am most proud of in the six years that I’ve been on the village board, is when I came there, I said this government needs more capacity to do important things. To do its work. And no one can ever take sole credit for any single thing, its a collaborative process, but I’m proud of my role in the village, in insuring that we had a grant writer, that we had a planner, that we had a community and business liaison, staff member, and that we worked with our businesses to create a chamber of commerce, the Association of Businesses in Croton, and that we make changes in the structure and operations of our Engineering Department.

And then last but not least, referring back to the entrepreneurial Board of Trustees, entrepreneurial being described as each week finding new things for the Manager to do, it was clear to me very early on that the Village Manager needed to have a deputy on the board for two reasons. One is to move things off his desk, and to get things done. Two, to do more things, so that we would have someone that could have a portfolio of very specific—

CHRONICLE: So Len, I’m sorry to interrupt you at this point, everybody on the board was unanimous and agreed with everything you are saying, that there was a rationale for having a new Assistant Village Manager. Maria didn’t want to spend the $15,000 for the consultant, but other than that she supported it, so there was no question about that. I do not to be insistent, but I do want to bring you back to this question of whether you should have been on that panel interviewing the candidates?

LEN: Yes, let me say, yesterday was Nora’s second week anniversary on the job. She’s doing a fantastic job.

CHRONICLE: As most people figured she would.

LEN: And so I’m pleased that we created the position, I’m very pleased that she took it. With respect to my position on the interview committee, I had done that for the village once before, I was on the interview committee, the final interview committee, for the Village Engineer. And again I can’t speak for the Village Manager, but I’ve been working for city managers and their staffs now for going on 49 years, I had the great privilege of working for the village manager who wrote the book “Reinventing Government,” the great Ted Gaebler, and I worked with the Al Gore task force on reinventing–

CHRONICLE: I think, Len—

LEN: I’m going right to it. So the Village Manager specifically said there are three areas that the Assistant Village Manager is going to have to get involved in. One is the Board of Trustees, the second is the Village Clerk, and third is that we are going to give the Assistant Village Manager major responsibility for overseeing the operations of the parking lot, which is about 17% I think of our operating revenue. So he chose me for whatever reason, I happen to have been the Deputy Mayor, other than the mayor I had the longest tenure on the board, it didn’t seem inappropriate that he would choose me.

CHRONICLE: So I’m going to interrupt you again, this is where the interviewer gets tough with the subject. I have never heard anybody say that you were not qualified, given your long expertise in municipal government to be on that panel interviewing Nora. What I have heard people say, and I think there’s some validity to it, very clear validity, that it represented a potential conflict in this case in particular for you to be interviewing your campaign manager.

LEN: If people want to believe that. And Nora and I shared a laugh about this because while technically she was our campaign manager she was not particularly active in that role. As a matter of fact, she would say on her own, one cup of coffee and two Zooms. So it wasn’t, this wasn’t like James Farley managing FDR’s campaigns—

CHRONICLE: Not only do I believe that to be true, but I know it to be true. But still formally there is a potential conflict.

LEN: I didn’t think it was and it was not a consideration on my part. But also it’s important to understand, and it’s not for me to delve into the details of the interview process, but the Village Clerk, the parking lot manager, and me were there to ask supplemental questions. The Manager actually asked most of the questions, he asked 13 questions. When all that process was over, we might have made a comment or two, but it was his decision, and I did not know his decision until he made it.

CHRONICLE: So you weren’t involved in actual decision making?

LEN: Nor were any of us other than Bryan. My last words, I think there were 34 applicants, then the headhunter presented a bunch, we only interviewed five out of that 34. When that process was over, I said to Bryan, you’ve got a really tough decision to make. Because it’s definitional, do you want someone who’s going to be trailing you every part of the day, and helping you do what you do, or do you want to say, here are six portfolios and you are responsible for those, let me know if you need any help. Everyone presented a different set of assets, and no one’s perfect, so they had assets and then drawbacks.

He had to make those kinds of decisions.

CHRONICLE: I’m glad you went into this kind of detail, because I want to be fair here. Before we leave the tough stuff, one more tough issue. The situation with the IDEA Advisory Committee has become a deal. I know that this is being discussed at the board level, that you’re having to deal with this, what to do about it. You saw the two letters in The Gazette this week—

LEN: I did.

CHRONICLE: Paul Steinberg and Jessica Dieckman. The Chronicle, perhaps a lot of people would expect the Chronicle to cover this kind of thing, but you’ve got the entire local media covering this. There seems to be a general agreement, although I’m interested in what you think, that some of the things that were discussed, some of the things that were said, were problematic. Things that were said about individuals, and also, and I know that antisemitism is a very big issue for you personally and with Temple and so forth, there were some things said that were, that some people were interpreting as antisemitic.

In an editorial in the Chronicle, just to paraphrase, I said that the IDEA Committee was shooting itself in the foot, if it’s doing things that are going to discredit it in the community. So the question is, how do you see this, and what do you think needs to be done?

LEN: First of all, great timing, I just came back from the Hispanic heritage festival that the IDEA Committee sponsored, it was one of the most wonderful afternoons I’ve been to recently. Parents, children, teachers, students, and IDEA Committee members. I actually helped the IDEA Committee a few years ago, connected them up with the Bennett Conservatory of Music to get their initial efforts on Juneteenth going, and I have great respect for what they’ve done on the Lorraine Hansberry Coalition. So we need an IDEA Committee. And I have great respect for a lot of what they’ve done over the years. I have not been a liaison, but I’ve been an observer.

I think that we can all be better, and should try, particularly when times are hot I think rhetoric should be cooled. So I would look to that in the future, and I actually think that maybe we try to emphasize the “I” in IDEA, Inclusion, but none of us should be judged by rhetorical missteps, or even mistakes that are made. Not everything that folks are concerned about was said by an IDEA Committee member.

CHRONICLE: There were other people there.

LEN: Yes. In my opening statement at the [October 8] debate, I am a public servant not a perfect servant, and I would apply that to everyone in government. With everyone in our committees, we can all do better. I am happy to try to help the IDEA Committee and all of us to be better.

CHRONICLE: So is there going to be a mechanism, or is there a communication channel, I know that the IDEA Committee reports to the Village Manager formally, but obviously all of you are involved in this way one way or another on the board, is there a mechanism to tell the IDEA Committee, hey, you need to do better about the way you talk about people in the village?

LEN: First of all, just because of the absence of a formal position with the Committee, the mayor and the Manager will speak to that point. We had a, you can never choose when a challenging moment is going to occur, but the chair of the IDEA Committee happened to be out of town for a while. So when she comes back there will be conversations. [Editor’s Note: IDEA Advisory Committee chair Faith Rivers has now resigned.]

CHRONICLE: So there hasn’t been—

LEN: I think there has probably been some communication, I am certainly not aware of all of it. From my perspective, as just one of five board members, a) we need an IDEA Committee, b) our IDEA Committee has done a lot of good stuff, c) there’s some very fine people on the IDEA Committee and their work is valued, and we will figure out if there’s ways all of us can improve.

CHRONICLE: Some people have called for the abolition of the IDEA Committee and that kind of thing. It raises the question whether this situation has handed ammunition to those who are hostile, to say the least, to the ideals of the IDEA Committee. That would be unfortunate for those of us who believe in those ideals, which I know you do.

LEN: Thank you. I do. I would look to them for any of their suggestions. Again, without overemphasizing, speaking as one member, I will be happy to participate with the mayor and the manager and others, we want to hear from the public on this. We’re hearing from the public.

CHRONICLE: Yes I’m sure you are!

LEN: I think none of this, for me, devalues the need for an IDEA Committee, and the work they’ve done, including today. You can’t look at a day like today when the Ottinger Room of the library was packed to the gills, to capacity, and question the value of having an IDEA Committee and doing the work they’re doing.

CHRONICLE: I was not able to make it to that event today—

LEN: Plus the food was great!

CHRONICLE: But as you know the Chronicle has covered a lot of the IDEA Committee’s activities, and the Lorraine Hansberry Coalition. Okay. Let me ask you two more quick questions. One, the question is quick, I’m not sure if your answer will be.

LEN: By the way my opening statement at the League was supposed to be two minutes and it was one minute and 59 seconds, I timed it, same thing for my closing statement.

CHRONICLE: You timed it. So, the money that we’re going to get from the sale of Lot A—

LEN: It’s $2.0 million for the land, and then the developer is putting in $300,000 in lieu of amenities. It will be an amenity just not on site.

CHRONICLE: So roughly $2.3 million.

LEN: Right.

CHRONICLE: I have noticed that not having the money yet, the members of the board have been, shall we say, discreet and judicious about not getting carried away talking about what we might do with that money. But do you personally have some ideas about what you’d like to see us do with it?



LEN: Less so on the $2.0 million, and more so on the $300,000. Very broadly speaking, I would like to see that put towards some quality-of-life initiatives in the village, broadly recreational, without going into too many specifics. And if Maple Commons is the precedent in terms of selling land, I think we’ve been very cautious, not only about communicating about ideas, but having them before we have the money. Everyone has different concepts, and you’ve seen the budget, and there are things you could buy, which are generally things on the capital side of the budget, or there are things you could enhance on the operating side. But one of the three attributes of the Manager is that he is an outstanding fiscal manager, which I think is what you want, to me that’s Job One.

Healy watches the money, and understands he has certain responsibilities and so has the board.

CHRONICLE: The last question I want to ask you, you haven’t won the election yet—

LEN: Elections matter!

CHRONICLE: Yes, and I won’t ask what you think your chances are, because who knows. But some people were surprised that Mayor Pugh ran again this last time, and if he decides to run again he will be up next year. He may or may not decide to continue as mayor. So the obvious question is, assuming that you do stay on the board, are you interested in being mayor at some point?

LEN: You know, I will tell you, I have been in one form or another in the mayor business since shortly after my 24th birthday. So I know a little bit about mayors, it has been my life’s work in many ways. Mayor Pugh has all the outstanding attributes that I would look for in a mayor. Vision, and then an extraordinary ability to transform the vision into action, and to work well with others to do that. So I’m also, I got out of the advice business a long time ago, but should he run for another term, he would not have a more enthusiastic backer or supporter than I.

CHRONICLE: And should he not run?

LEN: I was so surprised that in 2020 that I was asked to do something that I just presumed would never be an opportunity for me, keeping in mind that from 1970 to 1996 we lived in the District of Columbia, there’s nothing to run for. There’s a City Council but it’s different to what we have here. Then we moved to Montgomery County, just about a mile away, to give our kids some better schools. And there the folks said that were able to run, really started out at a very young age, as party workers and so forth. It never occurred to me that I’d have any possibility of serving in elected office. I’m still surprised that I’m doing that. And I will just leave it at that.

CHRONICLE: You’ll leave it at that, okay. So that’s a non-answer but with an explanation.

LEN: Yes.

CHRONICLE: Well, thank you very much for sitting down and taking the time to talk to the Chronicle, I have enjoyed the conversation very much.

LEN: Thanks, Michael, I appreciated the questions and the opportunity to think a bit about the work we do, and the chance to talk to your readers through the interview.

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