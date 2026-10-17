Some months back we tightened up the comments policy to include a rule against anonymous commenting. While the kinds of toxic remarks that anonymous commenting can encourage on social media are already prohibited under the Chronicle’s comments policy, there are a number of reasons why many social media sites do not allow it at all.

We think that most readers understand those reasons, and we also know that most of Croton’s leading Facebook groups do not allow it either. Anonymous commenting was the bane of the former “Croton Uncensored” Facebook page, and members there often complained about it because it made the inevitable degeneration of that group all the more likely.

Since we made the policy clear for the Chronicle’s comments section, we have admittedly sometimes been lax in enforcement, and also inconsistent, allowing some long-time commenters to continue doing it. That must now stop.

Most readers who comment here use their real names, first and last. For those whose user names do not reflect your first and last name, we ask that you change your user name—or, if you really do not want to do that, then indicate your real name each time you comment.

If you do not want to do either, then you will not be permitted to comment here. There are worse things!

Strict enforcement of the policy starts now. If you have any issues or questions, please get in touch privately at TheCrotonChronicle@gmail.com

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Comments policy: No personal attacks or trolling, and no anonymous comments. Please be polite and respectful at all times.

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