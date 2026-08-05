A Letter From the Editor to Chronicle supporters. [Second request]
Please become a Friend of the Chronicle and keep independent journalism in Croton alive.
by Michael Balter
Last week I sent out this personal appeal to paid Chronicle subscribers, and the response was good considering the size of the ask: Seven new Friends of the Chronicle (Founding Members.) That gets us almost half way to the effective goal of having the 500 paid subscribers we need to be sustainable (each new Friend counts as three regula…